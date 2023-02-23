Who is Raju Das, Ayodhya Mahant who gave ultimatum to Swara Bhasker for marrying a Muslim?

Representational image

Mahant Raju Das of Hanumangarhi in Ayodhya often remains in the headlines because of his controversial statements.

Mahant Raju Das is once again trending on the internet because of the distasteful remark that he made about Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker and SP leader Fahad Ahmaed.

Mahant Raju Das said that if Swara Bhaskar wants to spend the night with thousands of men, then she should be happy with this marriage. Swara Bhaskar has married in that community, who marries their sisters and does talaq, talaq, talaq. Mahant Raju Das gave an ultimatum to Swara Bhaskar and said that she has been following the footprints of Rakhi Sawant.

Who is Mahant Mahnat Raju Das?

Mahnant Raju Das is a disciple of Mahant Ram Das, one of the mahants of the four ‘pattis’ (schools) of priests who look after Ayodhya’s Hanuman Garhi temple in turns. At present, the temple’s main presiding priest is Sant Prem Das of the Sagriya patti. Raju Das is the mahant of the Ujjainiya patti.

Raju Das arrived in Ayodhya at a very young age, practiced asceticism and became a disciple of Sant Ram Das, said Sumit Tiwari, district president (youth) of the Chanakya Parishad, an Ayodhya-based outfit that claims to work for Brahmins.

He has completed his BA, MA and LLB from the KS Saket post graduate college. He was associated with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (RSS student wing) since his student days. He continues to be active in politics since early 2000s and visits all programmes of the community wherever he gets invited.

In May, Raju Das, as head of Hindu Suraksha Seva Trust, said the outfit’s aim is to protect and save the Hindu religion.

He even has political ambitions. Ahead of the 2017 municipal polls in Uttar Pradesh, Raju Das featured in the list of 12 probable mayoral candidates of the BJP in Ayodhya.