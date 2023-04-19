Search icon
Who is Rajkumar Raju? Congress leader that demanded "Bharat Ratna" for gangster-turned politician Atiq Ahmed

The Congress had to take action against Rajkumar, who was running in Prayagraj's municipal elections. The grand old party expelled Rajkumar for six years.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 19, 2023, 10:34 PM IST

Screen Grab

Congress leader Rajkumar Raju who is contesting UP local body polls in Prayagraj has been expelled from the party after he demanded Bharat Ratna Award for the slain gangster-turned politician Atiq Ahmed.

Rajkumar said that Atiq "should be awarded with Bharat Ratna" and blamed the BJP administration headed by Yogi Adityanath for Atiq's brutal death. Later, Rajkumar Raju was expelled from the Congress Party for a period of six years.

Rajkumar Raju was a Congress leader who contested in UP local body polls from Prayagraj. The Congress was obliged to act against Rajkumar and exclude him from the grand old party for six years after he sought the Bharat Ratna Award for deceased gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed.

Pradeep Mishra Anshuman claims that Rajju was running for corporator in the Azad Nagar constituency in South Malaka on the Congress ticket.

Anshuman claimed to have a photo of Rajju receiving the award from state's Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and said whatever happened was a conspiracy.

He said that Rajju is receiving treatment for mental health difficulties and that a prescription for psychiatric medications had been discovered at his residence.

SHO of Dhoomanganj police station, Rajesh Kumar Maurya, Rajju has been arrested, and a First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against him.

On Saturday night, while being escorted by police to a hospital in Prayagraj for an examination, Ahmad (60) and Ashraf were shot down by three men acting as journalists.

(With PTI inputs)

