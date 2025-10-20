FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Donald Trump’s BIG claim on India Russia oil trade, says, ‘PM Modi…’; threatens India of ‘massive tariffs’ if…

Who is Rajinder Gupta? AAP’s candidate who is India’s second wealthiest RS member with assets worth Rs…

Delhi-NCR wakes up to toxic air on Diwali morning as AQI hits 'very poor' category

‘May this festial of lights…’: PM Modi extends Diwali wishes, urges Indians to…

Meet woman, who lost her mother at young age, failed to crack UPSC exam in first two attempts, later became IAS officer with AIR...

Kali Puja 2025: Best wishes, greetings, messages to share with friends and family

Happy Diwali 2025: Top 20 Deepavali wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes, greeting to share with your loved ones

Israel to ‘resume’ ceasefire after conducting retaliatory airstrikes against Hamas, Gaza office accuses it of…

Putin, Zelenskyy to meet for first time since war started? Ukraine president says, 'We need..'

Saudia Airlines flight makes emergency landing at Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram airport due to...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bihar Election 2025: AAP releases fourth list of 12 candidates, fields Kumar Kunal from THIS constituency, it is...

Bihar Election 2025: AAP releases fourth list of 12 candidates, fields Kumar Kun

Who is Rajinder Gupta? AAP’s candidate who is India’s second wealthiest RS member with assets worth Rs…

Rajinder Gupta is AAP’s candidate who is India’s second wealthiest RS member

Meet woman, who lost her mother at young age, failed to crack UPSC exam in first two attempts, later became IAS officer with AIR...

Meet woman, who lost her mother at young age, failed to crack UPSC exam in first

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

HomeIndia

INDIA

Who is Rajinder Gupta? AAP’s candidate who is India’s second wealthiest RS member with assets worth Rs…

Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Rajinder Gupta, wo filed his nomation for Rajya Sabha elections is the second richest member of the Upper House. He is the unopposed candidate after Navneet Chaturvedi's nomination rejection and Gupta's wife withdrwig hers.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Oct 20, 2025, 09:26 AM IST

Who is Rajinder Gupta? AAP’s candidate who is India’s second wealthiest RS member with assets worth Rs…
AAP RS member Rajinder Gupta
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

It is no secret that politicians possess crores of assets, both declared and undeclared, from their long experience in the field. However, an MP from the party which claims to be the anti-corruption crusader has assets worth thousands of crores. Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Rajinder Gupta, who is also an industrialist, has assets worth Rs 5,053 crore. Rajinder Gupta is the latest AAP Rajya Sabha member and with such whopping assets he has become the second wealthiest member of the Upper House. 

AAP’s latest RS member is second richest 

The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) said that Gupta said that Gupta has declared assets worth Rs 5,053 crore which are mentioned in his affidavit. ADR also said that in terms of wealthiest Rajya Sabha MP, Gupta is only behind BRS MP Bandi Partha Saradhi who possess Rs 5,300 crore assets as India's second wealthiest Rajya Sabha member. After the scrutiny of nomination papers, independent candidate Navneet Chaturvedi was rejected leaving Gupta and his wife Madhu as the only candidates. As Madhu will most likely withdraw her nomination on Wednesday, Rajinder Gupta will become the AAP Rajya Sabha member unopposed due to a majority. His nomination was done on Oct 18. 

According to ADR data, based on affidavits of the candidates, as of now, there are nine AAP MPs in the Rajya Sabha, five of whom have wealth over Rs 1 crore. Before Gupta’s nomination, AAP’s two RS members with high-net-worth were Vikramjit Singh Sahney (Rs 498 crore) and Sanjeev Arora (Rs 460 crore). Sahney is one of the top 10 richest MPs in the Rajya Sabha who was seated in Sanjeev Arora’s place after he resigned from due to his election to the Punjab assembly in the Ludhiana West constituency bypoll. 

Who is Rajinder Gupta?

Rajinder Gupta is an influential industrialist and now the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate for the Rajya Sabha by-election. Even after a massive wealth, Gupta neither owns a car nor has any agricultural land. Gupta is only class 10 pass but is now among India’s wealthiest politicians, is an honorary chairman of the Trident Group, and has not even taken any loans. The Rajya Sabha election results will be declared on October 24.  

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
When will India receive 'good news' on tariffs? Commerce minister Piyush Goyal says, 'Have said many times...'
When will India receive 'good news' on tariffs?
Diwali 2025: 7 must-watch theatre, OTT releases, from Thamma to Baaghi 4’ on Netflix, ZEE5, Prime Video
Diwali 2025: 7 must-watch theatre, OTT releases, from Thamma to Baaghi 4’ on Net
Defence minister Rajnath Singh flags of first batch of BrahMos missiles, says 'Lucknow unit turnover to touch Rs 30000000000...'
Defence minister Rajnath Singh flags of first batch of BrahMos missiles, says...
Louvre museum of Paris, which houses Mona Lisa painting, reports robbery; panic erupts, WATCH video
Louvre museum of Paris, which houses Mona Lisa painting, reports robbery
Nobel Prize: Why Alfred Nobel did not include mathematics in his list of awards
Nobel Prize: Why is there no Nobel for mathematics?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE