Who is Rajinder Gupta? AAP’s candidate who is India’s second wealthiest RS member with assets worth Rs…

Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Rajinder Gupta, wo filed his nomation for Rajya Sabha elections is the second richest member of the Upper House. He is the unopposed candidate after Navneet Chaturvedi's nomination rejection and Gupta's wife withdrwig hers.

It is no secret that politicians possess crores of assets, both declared and undeclared, from their long experience in the field. However, an MP from the party which claims to be the anti-corruption crusader has assets worth thousands of crores. Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Rajinder Gupta, who is also an industrialist, has assets worth Rs 5,053 crore. Rajinder Gupta is the latest AAP Rajya Sabha member and with such whopping assets he has become the second wealthiest member of the Upper House.

AAP’s latest RS member is second richest

The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) said that Gupta said that Gupta has declared assets worth Rs 5,053 crore which are mentioned in his affidavit. ADR also said that in terms of wealthiest Rajya Sabha MP, Gupta is only behind BRS MP Bandi Partha Saradhi who possess Rs 5,300 crore assets as India's second wealthiest Rajya Sabha member. After the scrutiny of nomination papers, independent candidate Navneet Chaturvedi was rejected leaving Gupta and his wife Madhu as the only candidates. As Madhu will most likely withdraw her nomination on Wednesday, Rajinder Gupta will become the AAP Rajya Sabha member unopposed due to a majority. His nomination was done on Oct 18.

According to ADR data, based on affidavits of the candidates, as of now, there are nine AAP MPs in the Rajya Sabha, five of whom have wealth over Rs 1 crore. Before Gupta’s nomination, AAP’s two RS members with high-net-worth were Vikramjit Singh Sahney (Rs 498 crore) and Sanjeev Arora (Rs 460 crore). Sahney is one of the top 10 richest MPs in the Rajya Sabha who was seated in Sanjeev Arora’s place after he resigned from due to his election to the Punjab assembly in the Ludhiana West constituency bypoll.

Who is Rajinder Gupta?

Rajinder Gupta is an influential industrialist and now the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate for the Rajya Sabha by-election. Even after a massive wealth, Gupta neither owns a car nor has any agricultural land. Gupta is only class 10 pass but is now among India’s wealthiest politicians, is an honorary chairman of the Trident Group, and has not even taken any loans. The Rajya Sabha election results will be declared on October 24.