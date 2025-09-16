Who is Rajesh Agrawal? India’s Special Secretary leading India-US trade negotiations – Know all about his career and education

ED summons cricketers Yuvraj Singh, Robin Uthappa in illegal betting app case
As India's chief negotiator in bilateral trade discussions with the United States, Agarwal represents the country in high-stakes dialogues aimed at addressing tariffs, market access, and strategic economic cooperation.
Rajesh Agarwal is a senior Indian government official currently serving as Special Secretary in the Department of Commerce. Senior negotiator and policy strategist, he plays a pivotal role in shaping India’s trade and economic engagement with global partners.
As India’s chief negotiator in bilateral trade discussions with the United States, Agarwal represents the country in high-stakes dialogues aimed at addressing tariffs, market access, and strategic economic cooperation. His leadership in the ongoing talks with U.S. officials reflects his deep expertise in international trade, policy formulation, and government-to-government negotiations.
With a career dedicated to advancing India’s commercial and economic interests, Rajesh Agarwal stands at the forefront of efforts to strengthen India’s position in the global trade landscape.
India has so far held five rounds of negotiations with the US. The final round of negotiations with the United States, which was scheduled for August 25-29, was postponed.
Rajesh Agrawal's educational background
He graduated from Delhi University with a bachelor's degree in statistics and a master's degree in operations research. According to his LinkedIn page, he studied for the EPGDIB in International Business at the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade.
In addition, he was named the new Secretary of Commerce. When Sunil Barthwal retires on September 30, he will assume the position of secretary.
"The officer will take over as Secretary, Department of Commerce... vice Shri Sunil Barthwal, IAS (BH:89) upon his superannuation on September 30, 2025," a government order said.
The lead negotiator for the planned bilateral trade deal with the US at the moment is Rajesh Agrawal. He will lead the Department of Commerce at a time when India is struggling due to the ongoing crisis between Russia and Ukraine and US President Donald Trump's 50% import tax.
In addition to leading discussions for the planned comprehensive trade agreement with Australia and Peru, Rajesh Agrawal is also in charge of reviewing the free trade agreement in goods with the 10-nation ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) bloc, according to PTI.
He has also served as the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) main negotiator.
Rajesh Agrawal also worked for the Government of Manipur in 2022 as the Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Power, according to his LinkedIn profile. In addition, he served as Manipur's Chief Electoral Officer. Agrawal was named the ITPO's Executive Director. From 2015 to 2019, he served as the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship's Joint Secretary.