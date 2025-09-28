Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines
  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'He had pictures of my legs': Woman accuses CRPF officer of secretly clicking her photos, shares ordeal in viral video

'He had pictures of my legs': Woman accuses CRPF officer of secretly clicking he

Who is Rajeev Verma? Delhi’s new Chief Secretary, set to take charge from...

Who is Rajeev Verma? Delhi’s new Chief Secretary, set to take charge from...

TVK chief Vijay Thalapathy receives bomb threat amid row over Karur stampede, probe underway

TVK chief Vijay Thalapathy receives bomb threat amid row over Karur stampede

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...

This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...

From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers

From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers

HomeIndia

INDIA

Who is Rajeev Verma? Delhi’s new Chief Secretary, set to take charge from...

Senior IAS officer Rajeev Verma has been appointed as the new Chief Secretary of Delhi. He has served the Delhi Government earlier as well. He was an IAS officer from the 1992 batch.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Sep 28, 2025, 11:30 PM IST

Who is Rajeev Verma? Delhi’s new Chief Secretary, set to take charge from...
Senior IAS officer Rajeev Verma will be the new Chief Secretary of Delhi
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Sunday appointed senior IAS officer Rajeev Verma as the new Chief Secretary of Delhi. According to the official order issued by the Home Ministry, Verma will assume charge, effective October 1. He will replace Dhamendra, who took charge as Delhi's Chief Secretary last September, and is retiring this month. Verma is currently the Chief Secretary of Chandigarh.

“With the approval of the Competent Authority, Sh. Rajeev Verma, IAS (AGMUT: 1992), is hereby transferred from Chandigarh to Delhi and posted as Chief Secretary, GNCTD w.e.f. 01.10.2025 or from the date of joining. whichever is later,” the order noted.

Who is Rajeev Verma?

Rajeev Verma hails from Uttar Pradesh and earned an MTech degree from IIT. He was an IAS officer from the 1992 batch, belonging to the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre. Verma has over three decades of administrative expertise. He has also served in the Defence Ministry, Power Ministry and Health and Family Welfare Ministry. Before this, Verma served the role of Advisor to the Administrator and Additional Secretary in Chandigarh from 2022 to 2024.

Verma has served in the Delhi government as Finance and Revenue Secretary from 2018 to 2022, along with major roles in the Transport department and other senior positions within various Delhi government departments. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'He had pictures of my legs': Woman accuses CRPF officer of secretly clicking her photos, shares ordeal in viral video
'He had pictures of my legs': Woman accuses CRPF officer of secretly clicking he
Sonam Wangchuk arrested days after violent protests in Ladakh
Sonam Wangchuk arrested days after violent protests in Ladakh
IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final: Former Pakistani spinner Danish Kaneria cautions Men in Blue, says 'Kohli’s era, India’s fielding...'
IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final: Former Pakistani spinner Danish Kaneria cautions
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final: When and where to watch historic Ind vs Pak rivalry?
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final: When and where to watch historic Ind vs P
The Great Flip: How Gen Z is quietly turning rural India into country’s new startup capital
The Great Flip: How Gen Z is quietly turning rural India into country’s...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS
Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS
Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern interiors, its worth Rs...
Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern i
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE