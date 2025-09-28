Who is Rajeev Verma? Delhi’s new Chief Secretary, set to take charge from...

Senior IAS officer Rajeev Verma has been appointed as the new Chief Secretary of Delhi. He has served the Delhi Government earlier as well. He was an IAS officer from the 1992 batch.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Sunday appointed senior IAS officer Rajeev Verma as the new Chief Secretary of Delhi. According to the official order issued by the Home Ministry, Verma will assume charge, effective October 1. He will replace Dhamendra, who took charge as Delhi's Chief Secretary last September, and is retiring this month. Verma is currently the Chief Secretary of Chandigarh.

“With the approval of the Competent Authority, Sh. Rajeev Verma, IAS (AGMUT: 1992), is hereby transferred from Chandigarh to Delhi and posted as Chief Secretary, GNCTD w.e.f. 01.10.2025 or from the date of joining. whichever is later,” the order noted.

Who is Rajeev Verma?

Rajeev Verma hails from Uttar Pradesh and earned an MTech degree from IIT. He was an IAS officer from the 1992 batch, belonging to the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre. Verma has over three decades of administrative expertise. He has also served in the Defence Ministry, Power Ministry and Health and Family Welfare Ministry. Before this, Verma served the role of Advisor to the Administrator and Additional Secretary in Chandigarh from 2022 to 2024.

Verma has served in the Delhi government as Finance and Revenue Secretary from 2018 to 2022, along with major roles in the Transport department and other senior positions within various Delhi government departments.