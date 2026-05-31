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Who is Rajeev Krishna? Meet Uttar Pradesh's first permanent DGP since 2022

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Who is Rajeev Krishna? Meet Uttar Pradesh's first permanent DGP since 2022

The UP government has appointed Rajeev Krishna as the state's new Director General of Police, making him the first permanent police chief in Uttar Pradesh since 2022.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : May 31, 2026, 07:23 PM IST

Who is Rajeev Krishna? Meet Uttar Pradesh's first permanent DGP since 2022
Rajeev Krishna is the first permanent police chief in Uttar Pradesh since 2022. (Pic Credits: X/airnewsalerts)
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The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has appointed a 1991-batch IPS officer as the state's new Director General of Police (DGP). Rajeev Krishna is UP's top cop now and has become the first permanent police chief of the state since 2022. Notably, Rajeev Krishna has been serving as the acting DGP since May last year after succeeding Prashant Kumar. He is also currently the Director General of the Vigilance Establishment. His retirement is due in June 2029.

 

Who is Rajeev Krishna?

 

Born in Lucknow on June 20, 1969, Rajeev Krishna is a 1991-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Uttar Pradesh and has over 30 years of experience in serving several vital positions during his career.

 

In his career spanning over three decades, he has served as Superintendent of Police and Senior Superintendent of Police in districts including Mathura, Etawah, Agra, Noida, and Lucknow. One of the important phases of his career came in 2024 when he served as the SSP of Agra, where he led operations against kidnapping and criminal gangs.

 

Before becoming the DGP of UP, he served as Director General of Vigilance and headed the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, overseeing major police recruitment drives.

 

Not only this, but Rajeev Krishna is also considered a key architect of UP's anti-terror framework, having served as the founding chief of the UP ATS (Anti-Terror Squad). At the national level, he served as Inspector General (Operations) in the Border Security Force (BSF), where he supervised operations along the India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh borders.

 

While serving in the Agra zone as the Additional Director General of Police, he launched Operation Pehchaan, which is a mobile-based system designed to track and identify repeat offenders. 

 

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