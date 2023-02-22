Who is Raja Thakur, murder-convict accused of taking 'supari' to kill Sanjay Raut by Eknath Shinde's son?

Sanjay Raut, a leader in the Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, has alleged that Eknath Shinde's son Shrikant Shinde has threatened his life. In his letter, Raut alleged that Shrikant Shinde had hired a criminal from Thane. In the letter, Raut claimed to have obtained verified evidence that Thane-based Raja Thakur had been given the "supari" intended for his assassination.

The letter sent to Dy CM Devender Fadnavis reads, "I have received many threats calls from ruling party MLAs and their goons. I have already informed you about the same. Today I came to know from my sources that MP Shrikant Shinde, who is the son of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has given a contract to attack me and assigned the task to Raja Thakur- a goon from Thane”.

Fadnavis dismissed the accusations as careless but forwarded them to Mumbai's law enforcement officials. In a letter to Mumbai Police, Raut confirmed the agreement between Shrikant Shinde and Raja Thakur.

Who is Raja Thakur?

Numerous criminal cases have been filed against Raja Thakur, also known as Ravichandra Thakur, an active member of the gang located in Thane, according to police sources. The gang is also active in many parts of Mumbai, including Thane, Kalwa, and Mumbra. Thakur was given a life term in prison in 2011 for the murder of mobster Deepak Patil. He was granted bail and released later in 2019.

Then, in October 2019, the Thane Police's anti-extortion unit set up a trap and detained him once more. He was later, nevertheless, granted bail once more. Also, there were rumours that Raja Thakur organised kabaddi competitions in Thane and occasionally displayed posters of Eknath Shinde receiving congratulations, Loksatta reported.

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis on Sanjay Raut’s allegations

In response to the accusations, Fadnavis claimed that the Rajya Sabha MP was making an effort to seek sympathy. He also addressed Raut's claims that an agreement of Rs 2000 crore was reached to provide the Eknath Shinde campaign with Shiv Sena's name and electoral symbol.