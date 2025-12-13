Who is Raj Kumar Goyal? Former IAS set to take oath as new Chief Information Commissioner
'Except the openers...': Tilak Varma explains Gautam Gambhir's unconventional T20I coaching style
Are schools in Delhi closed? Govt's BIG order as GRAP-4 imposed amid rising pollution
GRAP 4 imposed in Delhi-NCR as AQI crosses 450: What's allowed and what's not?
GRAP IV imposed in Delhi NCR as air quality hits Severe+
Will Virat Kohli meet Lionel Messi during GOAT tour in Mumbai? Here's what we know
Shashi Tharoor's BIG statement as BJP wins Thiruvananthapuram Corporation election: 'Notable shift in...'
Dhurandhar box office collection day 9 prediction: Ranveer Singh film to see earth-shattering numbers, set to cross Rs 400 crore
'Best chapter of my life': Rohit Sharma pens heartfelt wedding anniversary note for wife Ritika Sajdeh
Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan, AbRam Khan share iconic moment with Lionel Messi in Kolkata; fans say 'KING meets GOAT'
INDIA
A three-member panel headed by PM Modi had recommended Raj Kumar Goyal's name.
Raj Kumar Goyal, a former IAS officer, will be sworn in as Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) on Monday, December 15, PTI reported, quoting officials. President Droupadi Murmu will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Goyal. The post of CIC fell vacant after Heeralal Samariya completed his term on September 13. A three-member panel headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recommended Goyal's name.
Goyal is a 1990-batch (retired) Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram-Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre. He superannuated as Secretary, Department of Justice under the Ministry of Law and Justice, on August 31. He also served as Secretary (Border Management) in the Home Ministry and held key posts both at the Centre and in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.
A three-member panel comprising PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, held a closed-door meeting to decide the next CIC. Gandhi is learnt to have given a dissent note during the meeting, questioning the criterion adopted for the selection. The panel, headed by PM Modi, has also recommended the names of eight Information Commissioners (ICs) in the transparency watchdog Central Information Commission during its meeting held on Wednesday.
The commission will be in its full strength, after a gap of over nine years, once the newly selected CIC and ICs join. It is headed by a CIC and can have a maximum of 10 ICs. At present, Anandi Ramalingam and Vinod Kumar Tiwari have been working as the Information Commissioners.
Former Railway Board chief Jaya Verma Sinha, former IPS Swagat Das, former Central Secretariat Service (CSS) officer Sanjeev Kumar Jindal, former IAS officer Surendra Singh Meena and ex-Indian Forest Service officer Khushwant Singh Sethi have been recommended for appointment as Information Commissioners, officials said.
Senior journalists P R Ramesh and Ashutosh Chaturvedi, and Sudha Rani Relangi, Member (Legal), Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) have also been selected by the panel for appointment as ICs, they said.