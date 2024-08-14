Who is Rahul Navin, IRS officer appointed as new ED director?

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Jr NTR suffers injury while working out in gym, actor's team issues official statement: 'His hand has...'

Rohit Sharma overtakes Shubman Gill, closes in on Babar Azam's No. 1 spot in ICC ODI batting rankings

Mahindra Thar Roxx SUV launched in India; prices start at Rs…

Kangana Ranaut says industry boycotted her, it's not easy to stand with her: 'My PR team put Emergency on...'

15 Best Crochet Animal Kits for Beginners and Experts

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Jr NTR suffers injury while working out in gym, actor's team issues official statement: 'His hand has...'

Jr NTR suffers injury while working out in gym, actor's team issues official statement: 'His hand has...'

Rohit Sharma overtakes Shubman Gill, closes in on Babar Azam's No. 1 spot in ICC ODI batting rankings

Rohit Sharma overtakes Shubman Gill, closes in on Babar Azam's No. 1 spot in ICC ODI batting rankings

Skincare: 5 beauty benefits of using glycolic acid

Skincare: 5 beauty benefits of using glycolic acid

9 superstars who slept on roads, had no home

9 superstars who slept on roads, had no home

8 animals that are transparent

8 animals that are transparent

Top Ducati superbikes to buy in India

Top Ducati superbikes to buy in India

रक्षाबंधन की मांगी छुट्टी तो कटेगी 7 दिन की सैलरी, बॉस की बात से ऑफिस में मची सनसनी

रक्षाबंधन की मांगी छुट्टी तो कटेगी 7 दिन की सैलरी, बॉस की बात से ऑफिस में मची सनसनी

ब्रिटेन के अमीर शख्स ने निकाली ऐसी नौकरी, ये छोटा सा काम करके मिलेगी करोड़ों की सैलरी...

ब्रिटेन के अमीर शख्स ने निकाली ऐसी नौकरी, ये छोटा सा काम करके मिलेगी करोड़ों की सैलरी...

16 साल की बच्ची के सिर चढ़ा रील का खुमार, मोबाइल पकड़ने के चक्कर में छठे फ्लोर से गिरी और...

16 साल की बच्ची के सिर चढ़ा रील का खुमार, मोबाइल पकड़ने के चक्कर में छठे फ्लोर से गिरी और...

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Skincare: 5 beauty benefits of using glycolic acid

Skincare: 5 beauty benefits of using glycolic acid

Independence Day 2024: What is the old name of Red Fort?

Independence Day 2024: What is the old name of Red Fort?

Meet star who was bigger than Vijay, Ajith, Dhanush; was left paralysed, quit films, built Rs 3300 crore business empire

Meet star who was bigger than Vijay, Ajith, Dhanush; was left paralysed, quit films, built Rs 3300 crore business empire

TATA Curvv EV Review: Style Quotient, Redefined! A Game Changer In Electric SUV I Auto Tech Review

TATA Curvv EV Review: Style Quotient, Redefined! A Game Changer In Electric SUV I Auto Tech Review

DRDO Successfully Test Fires Made-In-India Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile

DRDO Successfully Test Fires Made-In-India Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Apologises For Crass Joke On Konkani People After Backlash

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Apologises For Crass Joke On Konkani People After Backlash

Stree 2 box office: Rajkummar, Shraddha Kapoor-starrer beats Kalki 2898 AD, Fighter; set for biggest opening of 2024

Stree 2 box office: Rajkummar, Shraddha Kapoor-starrer beats Kalki 2898 AD, Fighter; set for biggest opening of 2024

Abhishek Banerjee talks about Stree 2, Vedaa, outsiders not getting work in Bollywood: 'Agar aap mehnat...' | Exclusive

Abhishek Banerjee talks about Stree 2, Vedaa, outsiders not getting work in Bollywood: 'Agar aap mehnat...' | Exclusive

Kangana Ranaut wants to get Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir to do work 'significant to society': What they are doing is...

Kangana Ranaut wants to get Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir to do work 'significant to society': What they are doing is...

HomeIndia

India

Who is Rahul Navin, IRS officer appointed as new ED director?

Acting Enforcement Directorate (ED) chief Rahul Navin was on Wednesday appointed as the full-time director of the federal anti-money laundering agency.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Aug 14, 2024, 09:25 PM IST

Who is Rahul Navin, IRS officer appointed as new ED director?
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Acting Enforcement Directorate (ED) chief Rahul Navin was on Wednesday appointed as the full-time director of the federal anti-money laundering agency.

An order issued by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) said the appointment of Navin, a 1993-batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer of the Income Tax cadre, has been made "for a period of two years from the date of assumption of charge of the post, or until further orders, whichever is earlier".

The ED director is an Additional Secretary (AS) rank post in the Union government and Navin was empanelled as an AS in December last year.

Navin, 57, joined the ED in November, 2019 as a Special Director (OSD) to spearhead the agency's work with regard to India's mutual evaluation by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the global body that leads action against money laundering.

A B. Tech and an M. Tech from IIT Kanpur and an MBA from the Swinburne University of Technology in Melbourne, Navin was appointed as the acting director of the ED after the tenure of his predecessor Sanjay Kumar Mishra came to an end on September 15 last year.

Considered close to Mishra, Navin's tenure as the ED head saw the high profile arrests of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in separate money laundering cases.

An expert in international taxation matters, Navin belongs to Bihar and has worked in the I-T Department for 30 years. During his stint in the international taxation wing during 2004-08, the I-T department raised demands on several offshore transactions including in the Vodafone case.

Navin had rushed to West Bengal after an ED team was attacked in Sandeshkhali and had asked his investigators to "work without fear" and prepare a watertight case.

A senior ED officer told PTI that Navin ensured that the agency teams get "complete" protection of armed personnel and that its offices also got security from paramilitary forces.

"He has directed the agency to ensure timely filing of charge sheets in all the cases being investigated under the anti-money laundering law and others. The ED got three conviction orders against 24 accused in the last one month," he said.

The IRS officer has authored various international taxation and transfer pricing journals and articles in the I-T department that are taught to trainee IRS officers at their alma mater, the National Academy of Direct Taxes (NADT) in Nagpur, Maharashtra.

He has also authored a guiding book titled "Information Exchange and Tax Transparency: Tackling Global Tax Evasion and Avoidance" which was published in 2017.

The book came from his experience of attending numerous internal bi-lateral and multi-lateral economic and anti-tax evasion platforms like OECD, the Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information and the G20.

The ED investigates financial crimes under two criminal laws-- the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act (FEOA) apart from the civil provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Kriti Sanon talks about 'repercussions of negative gossip' amid dating rumours with Kabir Bahia: 'My family shouldn’t..'

Kriti Sanon talks about 'repercussions of negative gossip' amid dating rumours with Kabir Bahia: 'My family shouldn’t..'

Meet woman who grew up in orphanage, got married at 16, worked as labourer for Rs 5, then built multi-crore company in…

Meet woman who grew up in orphanage, got married at 16, worked as labourer for Rs 5, then built multi-crore company in…

Meet actress, whose first film was flop, quit acting forever, married to a billionaire’s son, not Gayatri Joshi, Asin

Meet actress, whose first film was flop, quit acting forever, married to a billionaire’s son, not Gayatri Joshi, Asin

Who is Rahul Navin, IRS officer appointed as new ED director?

Who is Rahul Navin, IRS officer appointed as new ED director?

Unveiling Excellence: Sourav Adak's Transformative Odyssey in Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Supply Chain

Unveiling Excellence: Sourav Adak's Transformative Odyssey in Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Supply Chain

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Skincare: 5 beauty benefits of using glycolic acid

Skincare: 5 beauty benefits of using glycolic acid

Independence Day 2024: What is the old name of Red Fort?

Independence Day 2024: What is the old name of Red Fort?

Meet star who was bigger than Vijay, Ajith, Dhanush; was left paralysed, quit films, built Rs 3300 crore business empire

Meet star who was bigger than Vijay, Ajith, Dhanush; was left paralysed, quit films, built Rs 3300 crore business empire

Raksha bandhan weekend 2024: Top 6 destination for siblings getaway

Raksha bandhan weekend 2024: Top 6 destination for siblings getaway

Who is Jasmin Walia, Hardik Pandya's rumoured girlfriend? British singer said to be vacationing with cricketer in Greece

Who is Jasmin Walia, Hardik Pandya's rumoured girlfriend? British singer said to be vacationing with cricketer in Greece

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement