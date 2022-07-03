Who is Rahul Narwekar, the youngest Speaker in the country? His father-in-law is Maha Legislative Council Chairman

Headlines

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani's Rs 8,60,000 crore firm to get Rs 8200 crore offer from this country in return of...

YouTuber converts Maruti Jimny into cozy home on wheels, viral video amazes internet

Jawan's Zinda Banda to be Bollywood's most expensive song ever? All about Rs 15-crore track featuring SRK, 1000 dancers

World’s richest family, not Indian, much richer than Mukesh Ambani's, Adanis, Musks, Gates, British Royals

‘Shocked and horrified': US on video of two women paraded naked and molested in Manipur

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani's Rs 8,60,000 crore firm to get Rs 8200 crore offer from this country in return of...

YouTuber converts Maruti Jimny into cozy home on wheels, viral video amazes internet

Jawan's Zinda Banda to be Bollywood's most expensive song ever? All about Rs 15-crore track featuring SRK, 1000 dancers

Diabetes tips: 8 Indian herbs to manage blood sugar levels

10 Superfoods rich in Vitamin B6

Lung disease: 7 superfoods to fight COPD

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

Meet Anirudh Agarwal, Purana Mandir, Samri actor who left his civil engineering career and became India's scariest man

In pics: Suhana Khan mesmerises netizens in white bodycon, actress latest photos go viral

DNA: Pain of the victims of Manipur Violence

DNA: Uproar in parliament over Manipur Violence

DNA | Uproar over Israeli judicial changes: What's it all about?

Jawan's Zinda Banda to be Bollywood's most expensive song ever? All about Rs 15-crore track featuring SRK, 1000 dancers

Made In Heaven season 2 finally gets release date, first poster unveils surprising new faces in cast: Details inside

Ramayan's Lord Ram aka Arun Govil will play Lord Vitthal in Sant Tukaram, says 'I don’t appear like God...'

HomeIndia

India

Who is Rahul Narwekar, the youngest Speaker in the country? His father-in-law is Maha Legislative Council Chairman

Who is Rahul Narvekar? The Speaker's election was seen as a mini floor test before the vote of confidence on Monday.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 03, 2022, 02:58 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Rahul Narvekar has been elected as the new Maharashtra Assembly speaker. The election came days after Eknath Shinde forced Uddhav Thackeray to step down from the post of Maharashtra Chief Minister by engineering a rebellion of Shiv Sena MLAs. Around 40 MLAs had rebelled against Thackeray demanding he formed an alliance with the BJP. Shinde took oath as the new Chief Minister last week. The Speaker's election was seen as a mini floor test before the vote of confidence on Monday. NCP legislator Narhari Zirwal could not vote as he is the deputy speaker. He said some Shiv Sena MLAs had voted against the party whip and action will be taken against them. Rahul Narvekar was elected as the Speaker of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly amid chants of Jai Bhavani, Jai Shivaji and Jai Sri Ram. He received 164 votes in his support. 107 MLAs voted against him. 

The voting started at 11 am. Shiv Sena candidate Rajan Salvi received 107 votes. Eknath Shinde will face the floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly on Monday. 

Who is Rahul Narwekar?

Rahul Narwekar is a member of Maharashtra Assembly from Mumbai's Colaba Assembly constituency. He was a Shiv Sena member. However, he switched to BJP after he was denied the ticket in 2014 Lok Sabha elections. He joined NCP and contested the elections from the Maval constituency but lost.

He is currently the BJP MLA from Colaba. He is the son-in-law of senior NCP leader Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar. His father was a Municipal Councillor in Colaba. His brother and sister-in-law are the councillors from Ward number 227 and Ward number 226.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said he is the youngest speaker in the country. Narvekar is just 45 years old.

Rahul Narwekar's father-in-law is the chairman of the Legislative Council.

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Jaya Bachchan’s 'intense' look from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani song Dhindhora Baje Re causes hilarious memefest

Viral video: Billionaire Narayana Murthy calls out Kareena Kapoor over 'ego' issues, says 'she didn't even..', watch

‘X-men’ hilarious response to Elon Musk’s new Twitter logo, user says, ‘RIP Twitter’

Not Deepika, Alia, Nayanthara; this actress received maximum votes to become most popular female star in June 2023

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: Untold story of Captain Vikram Batra’s heroics; real vs reel facts about India’s ‘Shershaah’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

Meet Anirudh Agarwal, Purana Mandir, Samri actor who left his civil engineering career and became India's scariest man

In pics: Suhana Khan mesmerises netizens in white bodycon, actress latest photos go viral

Step inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's reported luxurious wedding venue with lake view, per-day cost in lakhs

Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in shimmery gown with plunging neckline at Animal Ball, sexy photos go viral

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE