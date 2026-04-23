Who is Rahul Meena? Ex-househelp-turned-murderer, who strangled IRS officer’s daughter to death, CCTV footage emerges, How did he entered the house?

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INDIA
A 23-year-old man was arrested from a hotel in Delhi’s Dwarka, after senior IRS officer’s daughter was found murdered at her residence in Amar Colony, South East Delhi. How did he bypassed security and entered the house?
A 23-year-old man was arrested from a hotel in Delhi’s Dwarka, after senior IRS officer’s daughter was found murdered at her residence in Amar Colony, South East Delhi. The woman was reportedly sexually assaulted and later strangled to death with a mobile charging cable. The accused is identified as Rahul Meena.
Rahul Meena, who is from Rajasthan’s Alwar, was a former domestic help at IRS officer’s residence, who was fired over a month ago. He worked at the house for nearly eight months, but was dismissed over financial irregularities allegations. The reports stated that he was addicted to online games and drowned in heavy debts.
While he was hired on the recommendation of another officer, but was dismissed as he was accused of lending money from the house to run errands, and instead used to purchase goods on credit.
Rahul Meena is also accused of raping another woman in Alwar, before coming to Delhi on Tuesday night. The woman was allegedly his neighbour.
The CCTV footage shows that Rahul Meena, dressed in Yellow T-shirt and black pants, was spotted in the neighbourhood before the incident. He also had a backpack, with him.
CCTV footage shows that Rahul Meena entered the residential complex at around 6:28 am wearing a yellow shirt and black pants. Nearly an hour later, another clip shows him leaving around 7:22 am dressed in white pants and what appeared to be a full-sleeve yellow T-shirt.
The reports stated that the victim, 22-year-old engineering student, was alone at her residence at the time of the incident, as her parents were away for GYM. Rahul Meena, who earlier was a servant of the family, was familiar with the house. He allegedly used this information to enter the residence on Wednesday morning, as there were no signs of forced entry into the house. The IRS officer’s house had a four-level security, with several locks, but Meena allegedly knew the access codes and spare key locations.