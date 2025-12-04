Who is Rahul Mamkootathil, Kerala MLA booked in rape case, facing another sexual assault allegation

The controversy around Mamkootathil began in August this year, when multiple complaints of misconduct surfaced. Following these allegations, the Congress suspended him from the party.

Kerala MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, who has already been suspended from the Congress party, is facing more trouble as another woman has accused him of sexual assault. Mamkootathil is already named in two rape cases, and now a woman leader from the Congress has come forward with a new allegation.

Mamkootathil, the MLA from Palakkad, was booked recently in a rape case in which he is also accused of forcing a woman to end her pregnancy. He has been charged with non-bailable offences and has been missing since then. Police have stepped up efforts to find him.

On Tuesday, another woman sent a complaint to the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) and the police, alleging that he assaulted her in 2023.

The controversy around Mamkootathil began in August this year, when multiple complaints of misconduct surfaced. Following these allegations, the Congress suspended him from the party.

The latest complaint was filed a day before a court in Thiruvananthapuram is scheduled to hear Mamkootathil’s pre-arrest bail plea.

According to the complainant, a 23-year-old woman, she met Mamkootathil on social media. She said that while she was in Bengaluru, he took her to a homestay outside the city under the pretext of discussing marriage. She alleged that he assaulted her despite her resistance and claimed she suffered cuts and injuries from the incident. She also said he later told her he had no plans to marry, saying his political career would not allow it.

With local body elections in Kerala approaching on December 9 and 11, the Congress has moved quickly to address the new allegation and limit the political fallout from the ongoing scandal.