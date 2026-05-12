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Who is Radhan Pandit Vettrivel? Tamil Nadu CM Vijay’s astrologer appointed his personal secretary; why is this significant?

TVK) spokesperson and prominent astrologer Radhan Pandit Vettrivel has been appointed as the Personal Secretary to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Tuesday.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : May 12, 2026, 11:04 PM IST

Who is Radhan Pandit Vettrivel? Tamil Nadu CM Vijay’s astrologer appointed his personal secretary; why is this significant?
Who is Radhan Pandit Vettrivel? Appointed Tamil Nadu CM Vijay’s personal secretary
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Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) spokesperson and prominent astrologer Radhan Pandit Vettrivel has been appointed as the Personal Secretary to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Tuesday. According to a letter from the Chief Minister's Office, “Thiru Rickey Radhan Pandit Vettrivel, is appointed as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Chief Minister (Political) with effect from the date of joining. The terms and conditions in this regard will be issued separately.” 

Who is Radhan Pandit? 

Pandit, known for his dual role as an astrologer and a spokesperson for the TVK, has been a close aide to the leadership during the recent electoral campaign. As per reports, he was born in Erode and is highly popular in Tamil Nadu political circles. In the past few decades, many politicians, including the icon of Tamil Nadu politics, J Jayalalithaa, used to consult him ahead of polls.  

The former Tamil Nadu chief minister reportedly had made decisions after consulting Vetrivel. However, a rift was created between the two after the election results proved against the prediction.  

How Radhan Pandit's appointed important? 

Radhan Pandit Vetrivel’s appointment signals the influence of astrology and numerology in Tamil Nadu’s political circles. 

TVK won 108 out of 234 seats in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Vijay fell short of a majority, but Congress and the VCK among other parties extended their support, leading to his swearing-in as Chief Minister on Sunday.Meanwhile, Vijay today ordered the closure of 717 government-run TASMAC liquor retail outlets located within a 500-metre radius of places of worship, educational institutions and bus stations in the state within two weeks, citing public welfare.After assuming the office of CM, Vijay ordered a survey of TASMAC liquor shops to identify the ones operating near places of worship, educational institutions, and bus stands. 

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