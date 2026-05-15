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Who is PV Kulkarni? CBI arrests Pune Chemistry lecturer in NEET UG paper leak case; Know his NTA link here

According to the CBI, he and another accused leaked the questions and answers to a group of NEET-UG aspirants during a secret coaching session held at his Pune residence in the last week of April.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : May 15, 2026, 08:24 PM IST

Who is PV Kulkarni? CBI arrests Pune Chemistry lecturer in NEET UG paper leak case; Know his NTA link here
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A Pune-based Chemistry lecturer has been arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for allegedly leaking the question paper that led to the cancellation of the 2026 NEET-UG entrance exam. The CBI alleges he gave the questions to multiple aspirants during a secret coaching class. 

Who is PV Kulkarni, arrested in NEET UG paper leak case?

Identified as PV Kulkarni, the accused was linked to the exam process on behalf of the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducted the cancelled test. Due to this association, he had access to the question papers for the May 3 exam, the central agency said.

Officials told PTI that Kulkarni had served on the panel that prepared the NEET question paper for years. The retired college professor was detained for questioning by the CBI on Thursday, May 14. 

How PV Kulkarni transmitted questions?

According to the CBI, he and another accused, Manisha Waghmare, leaked the questions and answers to a group of NEET-UG aspirants during a secret coaching session held at his Pune residence in the last week of April. His alleged accomplice, Manisha Waghmare, was arrested on Thursday. 

The CBI said in a statement that during these special classes, the Chemistry lecturer "dictated the questions with options and correct answers, which students wrote down in their notebooks. These handwritten notes matched exactly with the actual NEET-UG 2026 question paper from the May 3, 2026 exam."

Probe underway

After taking over the case that emerged in Rajasthan on May 7, the CBI said its investigation pointed to Kulkarni. The agency also carried out raids at several places nationwide, recovering incriminating documents, electronic gadgets, and mobile phones.  

Seven people have been arrested by the CBI in the probe so far. Out of these, five accused have already been produced before the court and taken into seven days of custody remand for detailed interrogation.

Meanwhile, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for undergraduate medical admissions was held on May 3, with around 22 lakh candidates appearing. Over a week later, on Tuesday, May 12, the NTA cancelled the exam amid growing controversy over the alleged paper leak and police action in Rajasthan.

"The National Testing Agency is aware of reports concerning the action initiated by the Rajasthan Special Operations Group in connection with alleged irregularities around NEET (UG) 2026. The examination on May 3, 2026 was conducted as scheduled and under a full security protocol," the NTA said in a post on X on May 10.

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