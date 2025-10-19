Who is Pushpam Priya Chaudhary? Bihar leader who wears only black and a mask; know all about her

In the complex political landscape of Bihar, there is a candidate you might not have heard of but who is also aiming for the state's top post. Pushpam Priya Chaudhary, who founded The Plurals Party in 2020, is seen in public wearing only black attire and a mask. Read on to know more about her.

This election season, the political landscape of Bihar is as complex as ever. In the fray are longtime Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, his main challenger Tejashwi Yadav, the debutant Prashant Kishor, and other hopefuls. The race also has a candidate you might not have heard of, but who is also aiming for the top post in the state. Pushpam Priya Chaudhary, who founded The Plurals Party in 2020, is seen in public wearing only black attire and a mask. She says she would remove her mask only after winning an election. Let us tell you more about Pushpam Priya here.

What is known about Pushpam Priya Chaudhary?

Pushpam, aged 38 years, is the daughter of of Vinod Kumar Chaudhary, a former Janata Dal (United) lawmaker from Darbhanga. Her grandfather, Professor Umakant Chaudhary, was among the founding members of the Samata Party -- an offshoot of the Janata Dal -- and a close associate of CM Kumar. Born in 1987, Pushpam completed her school education in Darbhanga before moving to Pune (Maharashtra) for graduation. She pursued higher education in the United Kingdom, earning a master's degree in development studies from University of Sussex and a public administration degree from the London School of Economics in 2019. Before venturing into politics, Pushpam worked as a consultant in Bihar government's tourism and health departments.

How has Pushpam's political journey been like?

In March 2020, Pushpam launched the The Plurals Party, with the aim to unite people for development and make them move above religious and caste lines -- which have long dominated the political scenery in Bihar. She also declared herself as the chief ministerial candidate of the party at the time. In that year, her party contested 148 of the total 243 assembly seats in Bihar. This time, her party is contesting all seats, half of them reserved for women candidates. Pushpam herself has filed her nomination from Darbhanga constituency.