Who is Punjab Police DIG Harcharan Bhullar? Arrested by CBI from Mohali office in...

CBI on Thursday arrested Punjab Deputy Inspector General of Police Harcharan Singh Bhullar from Mohali. The officials raided Bhullar’s office, his residence, and a farmhouse in Khanna. Another individual was also caught.

Punjab Deputy Inspector General of Police Harcharan Singh Bhullar, one of the officers involved in the Punjab Police’s anti-drug campaign, was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday. The CBI arrested him from his Mohali office as he was charged in an alleged corruption case. He was serving as the DIG (Ropar Range). According to the sources, along with Bhullar, CBI investigators took a private individual as well into custody in connection with the same case.

How did CBI succeed in catching DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar?

The CBI raided Bhullar’s office, his residence, and a farmhouse in Khanna, said CBI. After his arrest, the CBI reportedly took him to Panchkula and later brought back. The sources also revealed that the raid and arrest were followed by CBI Chandigarh’s quick action on a complaint filed by a scrap dealer from Fatehgarh. In its whole operation, the CBI team made all arrangements to prevent any Punjab Police personnel on deputation from being a part of the raiding party. Senior police officials also remained silent regarding the case and its follow-up action.

Who is DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar?

Bhullar is a 2007-batch IPS officer who joined as Ropar Range DIG on November 27, 2024. Before this, he was posted as Patiala Range DIG. He is well-known for staying under the radar while actively involved in the “Yudh Nasheyan Virudh” anti-drug campaign in the Ropar Range. The campaign, which has been one of the major campaigns, was run by Punjab Police to eradicate the consumption of drugs in the northwestern state.

Bhullar is the son of former Punjab DGP Mehal Singh Bhullar. He also headed the Special Investigation Team that questioned Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia on drug smuggling charges.

