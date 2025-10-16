FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

'I wish I could be with her': Woman’s final message to mom before her death tears up internet

Tata Trusts opposes SP Group’s push to list Tata Sons publicly, it can buy out stakes by paying Rs 3,00,00,00,00,00,000

Solana Price Prediction 2026: SOL and Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Take Profit Levels and Potential Bull Run Peaks Revealed

Rise And Fall: Shocking twist before Grand Finale, these two contestants get eliminated, six finalists are...

Sunil Mittal's Bharti Airtel fined for subscriber norms violation, to pay Rs...

Shots fired at comedian Kapil Sharma's cafe in Canada again, Lawrence Bishnoi Gang takes responsibility

Watch: Security breach on Babar Azam’s birthday, fan attempts to enter Pakistan dressing room at Gaddafi stadium

Who is Punjab Police DIG Harcharan Bhullar? Arrested by CBI from Mohali office in...

Entire Gujarat Cabinet, except CM Bhupendra Patel, resigns ahead of...

Guneet Monga reveals she would cast this actor in late Irrfan Khan’s role for The Lunchbox 2 opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Solana Price Prediction 2026: SOL and Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Take Profit Levels and Potential Bull Run Peaks Revealed

2026 Crypto Outlook: SOL & LILPEPE Bull Run Targets

Rise And Fall: Shocking twist before Grand Finale, these two contestants get eliminated, six finalists are...

Rise And Fall: These two contestants get eliminated, six finalists are...

Sunil Mittal's Bharti Airtel fined for subscriber norms violation, to pay Rs...

Sunil Mittal's Bharti Airtel fined for subscriber norms violation, to pay Rs...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

HomeIndia

INDIA

Who is Punjab Police DIG Harcharan Bhullar? Arrested by CBI from Mohali office in...

CBI on Thursday arrested Punjab Deputy Inspector General of Police Harcharan Singh Bhullar from Mohali. The officials raided Bhullar’s office, his residence, and a farmhouse in Khanna. Another individual was also caught.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Oct 16, 2025, 06:09 PM IST

Who is Punjab Police DIG Harcharan Bhullar? Arrested by CBI from Mohali office in...
Punjab Deputy Inspector General of Police Harcharan Singh Bhullar
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Punjab Deputy Inspector General of Police Harcharan Singh Bhullar, one of the officers involved in the Punjab Police’s anti-drug campaign, was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday. The CBI arrested him from his Mohali office as he was charged in an alleged corruption case. He was serving as the DIG (Ropar Range). According to the sources, along with Bhullar, CBI investigators took a private individual as well into custody in connection with the same case.

How did CBI succeed in catching DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar?

The CBI raided Bhullar’s office, his residence, and a farmhouse in Khanna, said CBI. After his arrest, the CBI reportedly took him to Panchkula and later brought back. The sources also revealed that the raid and arrest were followed by CBI Chandigarh’s quick action on a complaint filed by a scrap dealer from Fatehgarh. In its whole operation, the CBI team made all arrangements to prevent any Punjab Police personnel on deputation from being a part of the raiding party. Senior police officials also remained silent regarding the case and its follow-up action.

Who is DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar?

Bhullar is a 2007-batch IPS officer who joined as Ropar Range DIG on November 27, 2024. Before this, he was posted as Patiala Range DIG. He is well-known for staying under the radar while actively involved in the “Yudh Nasheyan Virudh” anti-drug campaign in the Ropar Range. The campaign, which has been one of the major campaigns, was run by Punjab Police to eradicate the consumption of drugs in the northwestern state.

Bhullar is the son of former Punjab DGP Mehal Singh Bhullar. He also headed the Special Investigation Team that questioned Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia on drug smuggling charges.

Further details are awaited. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Watch video: Saif Ali Khan's 'cricket couch' advertisement with father Tiger Pataudi goes VIRAL, its from...
Watch: Saif Ali Khan's 'cricket couch' advertisement with his father goes VIRAL
How many more employees will Ratan Tata's TCS sack? It says...
How many more employees will Ratan Tata's TCS sack? It says...
Big festive cheer for farmers: Rs 2000 instalment under PM Kisan scheme before Diwali
Big cheer for farmers: Rs 2000 instalment under PM Kisan scheme before Diwali
Diwali 2025: What are green crackers? Know its benefits as SC allows their use in Delhi-NCR
Diwali 2025: What are green crackers? Know its benefits as SC allows their use..
Palak Tiwari turns heads in bold black-and-white monochrome outfit at Lakmé Fashion Week 2025; See pics
Palak Tiwari’s black-and-white look turns heads at Lakme Fashion Week, see pics
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE