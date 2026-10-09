Who is Prof Bimol Akoijam? Congress MP sacked by JNU over sexual harassment charges

The order, signed by JNU Vice Chancellor Santishree D Pandit, said the university had acted following the inquiry conducted by its Internal Committee. Akoijam was associated with the Centre for the Study of Social Systems under the School of Social Sciences at JNU.

Professor Angomcha Bimol Akoijam has been dismissed by Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) with immediate effect, following an inquiry into sexual harassment complaints filed by 11 female students. The dismissal order was issued on October 9, 2026, based on the findings of the university's Internal Committee (IC).

The order, signed by JNU Vice Chancellor Santishree D Pandit, said the university had acted following the inquiry conducted by its Internal Committee. Akoijam was associated with the Centre for the Study of Social Systems under the School of Social Sciences at JNU.

Who is Professor Bimol Akoijam?

Professor Bimol Akoijam is a sitting Congress Lok Sabha MP from Inner Manipur. He was elected to the 18th Lok Sabha in the 2024 general elections and is currently serving his first term in Parliament.

Akoijam entered mainstream politics and successfully contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as an INC candidate from Inner Manipur, winning the seat on June 4, 2024. He has been a vocal critic of the government's handling of the ethnic conflict in Manipur, national media bias, and certain military actions in the region.

About JNU's termination order

Signed by Vice-Chancellor Santishree D Pandit, the order noted that the Internal Committee had inquired into the allegations against Akoijam, a faculty member of the Centre for the Study of Social Systems under the School of Social Sciences.

The university said that based on the committee's findings, major punishment was recommended under the relevant service rules. After due process and after examining the facts and the committee report, it decided to impose dismissal from service.

“Upon following the due process and considering all available facts and as per the report of the Internal Committee (IC), the punishment of dismissal from the services of the University is hereby imposed on Prof. Angomcha Bimol Akoijam," the order stated.

The order said the dismissal will come into immediate effect. It invoked UGC reference No. F.91-1/2013 (TFGS)/10(1) and Rule 11(ix) of the Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules.

The order, dated October 9, 2026, was issued by Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi. It records the university's decision to dismiss Akoijam following the Internal Committee's inquiry into the sexual harassment allegations.

The committee recommended major punishment as per the applicable service rules. The university said it followed due process and examined all available facts before awarding the penalty, according to the order

The relevant excerpt from the order stated, "WHEREAS, an Inquiry was conducted by the Internal Committee (IC) against Prof. Angomcha Bimol Akoijam of Centre for the Study of Social Systems, School of Social Sciences, pursuant to allegations of sexual harassment.

“AND WHEREAS, based on the findings, the Internal Committee (IC) recommended Major Punishment to Prof. Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, as per service rules [(UGC Ref. No. F.91-1/2013 (TFGS)/10(1)] and by invoking Rule 11(ix) of Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules."

As per the operative part of the order, after due process and after considering the facts and the Internal Committee's report, the professor was awarded the punishment of dismissal from university service with immediate effect.

The document identifies Akoijam as Employee ID No. 875 with affiliation CSSS/SSS, JNU, and bears the signature of Vice-Chancellor Santishree D Pandit.

DCW seeks report from JNU over harassment complaints

The dismissal comes after the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) examined the case and had in September sought a report from the JNU administration on the allegations by female students.

DCW Chairperson Lata Gupta had taken suo motu cognisance of a video doing the rounds on social media, in which students claimed they had submitted a complaint against the professor to JNU Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit in May 2026.

The students claimed no appropriate action was taken on their complaint then.

Gupta asked the university administration to submit a report within three days, detailing action taken on the complaint and whether it was referred to the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) set up under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act.

It also asked whether the complaint had been referred to the ICC and what action had been taken by the committee. In case no action was taken, the university was asked to cite reasons for the delay.

“The Action Taken Report (ATR) along with relevant details is to be submitted before the Commission," the notice said.