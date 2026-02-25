Who is Princy Parikh? RJ forced to delete viral World Cup reel with David Miller after rape threats

RJ and influencer Princy Parikh deleted her viral T20 World Cup reel with South Africa’s David Miller after receiving rape and death threats. She condemned the abuse and said she would file a police complaint, highlighting the rise of online harassment linked to cricket and social media.

Amid the excitement of the T20 World Cup 2026, social media influencer Princy Parikh has revealed that she deleted a video featuring South African cricketer David Miller after being bombarded with graphic rape and death threats. The video, which initially went viral, received a backlash that led Parikh to remove it from her social media accounts.

Princy Parikh Faces Abusive Response to Viral Reel

After South Africa's impressive 76-run victory against India on Sunday, David Miller played a key role with a match-winning innings. Following the match, Princy Parikh shared a playful reel on social media, teasing Miller over his 'betrayal' during the game. The reel showed Parikh slow-clapping around Miller in a humorous manner, which quickly gained attention.

However, what started as light-hearted content took a dark turn as the video went viral. Parikh soon faced a flood of abusive comments, including disturbing rape threats and body-shaming messages. In an emotional statement posted on her Instagram stories, Parikh explained the situation, writing, “I deleted my reel with David Miller from Facebook because I absolutely couldn’t bear so many graphic and disturbing rape threats and hundreds of comments body-shaming me.”

She added, “I feel like disappearing now,” and emphasised her intent to take legal action. Parikh confirmed that she planned to file a police complaint against those who sent the abusive messages. "I will put all their usernames with their messages on my story for people and their employers to know what kind of potential criminals they are surrounded with," she stated, reinforcing that no one should have to endure such online harassment.

Who is Princy Parikh?

Princy Parikh is an influencer and a popular Radio Jockey on Mirchi Love. She hosts a daily show on the station from 11 am to 12 pm, where she engages listeners with music and entertainment. Parikh is known for her fun and relatable reels, which have earned her a significant following on social media. Despite the disturbing incident, she has continued to be an active content creator, sharing her experiences and opinions with her audience.

India’s Path to the T20 World Cup Semifinals

In other World Cup news, India’s road to the T20 World Cup 2026 semifinals has become more challenging after their heavy defeat to South Africa. The loss has left India with a negative net run-rate of -3.8, making their path to qualification uncertain. With only two remaining matches, even victories in those games may not guarantee a semifinal spot. India now faces Zimbabwe in a crucial match on Thursday, which they must win to keep their hopes of advancing alive.

As the tournament progresses, India’s performance and their ability to recover from this setback will be key in determining their fate in the competition.