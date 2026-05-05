FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Met Gala 2026: Who is Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh? Know all about the Jaipur Royal Prince

Met Gala 2026: Who is Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh? Know all about

Global Nutrition, Local Roots: Nature’s Way Alive to Empower India via Schwabe in 2026

Global Nutrition, Local Roots: Nature’s Way Alive to Empower India via Schwabe i

Aventis Markets Rides the Explosive Growth of Global Trading, Building a High-Performance Financial Ecosystem for the Next Billion Users Global Financial Desk | 2026

Aventis Markets Rides the Explosive Growth of Global Trading, Building a High-Pe

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Isha Ambani, Katy Perry, Natasha Poonawalla, Sudha Reddy raise the bar, turn heads at Met Gala 2026

Isha Ambani, Katy Perry, Natasha Poonawalla, Sudha Reddy raise the bar

RCB owner Ananya Birla's masked debut at Met Gala 2026 goes viral; Know about her much-talked-about look from red carpet

RCB owner Ananya Birla's masked debut at Met Gala 2026 goes viral; Know about he

Met Gala 2026: Isha Ambani mesmerises in Nita Ambani’s jewellery, 20-year-old Mango bag

Met Gala 2026: Isha Ambani mesmerises in Nita Ambani’s jewellery

HomeIndia

INDIA

Who is Princess Gauravi Kumari? Rajasthan deputy CM's daughter revives Maharani Gayatri Devi’s legacy at Met Gala 2026

Daughter of Rajasthan Deputy CM Princess Diya Kumari and a descendant of Maharani Gayatri Devi, she brought royal heritage to the carpet.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : May 05, 2026, 01:06 PM IST

Who is Princess Gauravi Kumari? Rajasthan deputy CM's daughter revives Maharani Gayatri Devi’s legacy at Met Gala 2026
Princess Gauravi Kumari
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Met Gala night is when celebrities are expected to dazzle in high couture, but Indian royalty stealing the spotlight is rare on fashion’s biggest stage.  

One standout from the May 4 evening was Princess Gauravi Kumari’s saree look. Daughter of Rajasthan Deputy CM Princess Diya Kumari and a descendant of Maharani Gayatri Devi, she brought royal heritage to the carpet.

Princess Gauravi Kumari’s Met Gala 2026 look

For her first Met Gala in 2026, Princess Gauravi Kumari channeled her royal heritage in a gown inspired by her grandmother. Prabal Gurung created the piece using Maharani Gayatri Devi’s pink chiffon sari, finishing it with Jaipur pearls and uncut diamonds. The appearance honored Maharani Gayatri Devi, famed for her timeless chiffon saris and pearl styling. Going beyond mere reference, Gauravi’s dress physically included one of her grandmother’s saris. It offered a modern, couture reinterpretation of the classic sari.

To finish the ensemble, the princess chose pearls from The Gem Palace in Jaipur. Paired with glittering rubies and uncut diamonds, the jewelry brought added royal elegance to her look. The pearls with chiffon saree were also a subtle nod to Maharani Gayatri Devi.  

The royal princess kept her hair and makeup minimal. With a clean center part, sleek and loose hair looked quietly regal. The makeup leaned warm and soft-glam: earthy eyeshadow, defined brows, and a muted lip.

Who Is Princess Gauravi Kumari?

Born in 1999, she is the second child of Diya Kumari and Narendra Singh, and a member of Jaipur’s youngest royal generation.

According to her LinkedIn profile, she went to Mayo College Girls’ School in Ajmer before pursuing media and communications at New York University.

She manages the Princess Diya Kumari Foundation and is a co-founder of The PDKF Store.  

Known for her minimalist makeup style, she carried that aesthetic to the Met Gala. She wore a Prabal Gurung gown that integrated her grandmother Gayatri Devi’s pink chiffon sari, completing the ensemble with Jaipur pearls and uncut diamonds.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Met Gala 2026: Who is Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh? Know all about the Jaipur Royal Prince
Met Gala 2026: Who is Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh? Know all about
Global Nutrition, Local Roots: Nature’s Way Alive to Empower India via Schwabe in 2026
Global Nutrition, Local Roots: Nature’s Way Alive to Empower India via Schwabe i
Tamil Nadu Election Result: Thalapathy Vijay led TVK's Sethupathy defeats DMK minister Periyakaruppan just by 1 vote at Tiruppattur constituency
Thalapathy Vijay led TVK's Sethupathy defeats DMK minister just by 1 vote in TN
Aventis Markets Rides the Explosive Growth of Global Trading, Building a High-Performance Financial Ecosystem for the Next Billion Users Global Financial Desk | 2026
Aventis Markets Rides the Explosive Growth of Global Trading, Building a High-Pe
Sandeep Reddy Vanga celebrates Thalapathy Vijay's iconic win at Tamil Nadu polls, lauds 'real power' of cinema: 'It can shake systems'
Sandeep Reddy Vanga celebrates Thalapathy Vijay's iconic win at Tamil Nadu polls
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Isha Ambani, Katy Perry, Natasha Poonawalla, Sudha Reddy raise the bar, turn heads at Met Gala 2026
Isha Ambani, Katy Perry, Natasha Poonawalla, Sudha Reddy raise the bar
RCB owner Ananya Birla's masked debut at Met Gala 2026 goes viral; Know about her much-talked-about look from red carpet
RCB owner Ananya Birla's masked debut at Met Gala 2026 goes viral; Know about he
Met Gala 2026: Isha Ambani mesmerises in Nita Ambani’s jewellery, 20-year-old Mango bag
Met Gala 2026: Isha Ambani mesmerises in Nita Ambani’s jewellery
Assembly Elections 2026: How Mamata Banerjee, MK Stalin and other top leaders are performing?
Assembly Elections 2026: How Mamata Banerjee, MK Stalin and other top leaders
Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026: TVK's Thalapathy Vijay, AIADMK's Leema Rose Martin among 5 richest candidates; details here
Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026: TVK's Thalapathy Vijay
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement