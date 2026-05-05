Who is Princess Gauravi Kumari? Rajasthan deputy CM's daughter revives Maharani Gayatri Devi’s legacy at Met Gala 2026

Daughter of Rajasthan Deputy CM Princess Diya Kumari and a descendant of Maharani Gayatri Devi, she brought royal heritage to the carpet.

Met Gala night is when celebrities are expected to dazzle in high couture, but Indian royalty stealing the spotlight is rare on fashion’s biggest stage.

One standout from the May 4 evening was Princess Gauravi Kumari’s saree look. Daughter of Rajasthan Deputy CM Princess Diya Kumari and a descendant of Maharani Gayatri Devi, she brought royal heritage to the carpet.

Princess Gauravi Kumari’s Met Gala 2026 look

For her first Met Gala in 2026, Princess Gauravi Kumari channeled her royal heritage in a gown inspired by her grandmother. Prabal Gurung created the piece using Maharani Gayatri Devi’s pink chiffon sari, finishing it with Jaipur pearls and uncut diamonds. The appearance honored Maharani Gayatri Devi, famed for her timeless chiffon saris and pearl styling. Going beyond mere reference, Gauravi’s dress physically included one of her grandmother’s saris. It offered a modern, couture reinterpretation of the classic sari.

To finish the ensemble, the princess chose pearls from The Gem Palace in Jaipur. Paired with glittering rubies and uncut diamonds, the jewelry brought added royal elegance to her look. The pearls with chiffon saree were also a subtle nod to Maharani Gayatri Devi.

The royal princess kept her hair and makeup minimal. With a clean center part, sleek and loose hair looked quietly regal. The makeup leaned warm and soft-glam: earthy eyeshadow, defined brows, and a muted lip.

Who Is Princess Gauravi Kumari?

Born in 1999, she is the second child of Diya Kumari and Narendra Singh, and a member of Jaipur’s youngest royal generation.

According to her LinkedIn profile, she went to Mayo College Girls’ School in Ajmer before pursuing media and communications at New York University.

She manages the Princess Diya Kumari Foundation and is a co-founder of The PDKF Store.

Known for her minimalist makeup style, she carried that aesthetic to the Met Gala. She wore a Prabal Gurung gown that integrated her grandmother Gayatri Devi’s pink chiffon sari, completing the ensemble with Jaipur pearls and uncut diamonds.