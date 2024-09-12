Who is Premanand Maharaj, AI victim whose voice is being used for...

Premanand Maharaj has recently found himself entangled in a controversy involving artificial intelligence (AI).

In recent days, Saint Premanand Ji Maharaj of Mathura Vrindavan has gained significant attention, with videos of his spiritual discourses frequently going viral on social media. He has amassed millions of followers, many of whom are drawn to his disciplined lifestyle. Despite facing severe health challenges, including the absence of both kidneys, Maharaj continues to deliver hours-long sermons, guiding his followers on the path of spirituality.

However, Premanand Maharaj has recently found himself entangled in a controversy involving artificial intelligence (AI). Certain malicious individuals have been misusing his voice through AI technology to promote products and spread false information. Upon discovering this, Maharaj's disciples immediately took to social media to expose the deception and warn the public.

Premanand Maharaj's devotees are not only in India but across the globe, including many high-profile figures such as politicians and actors who attend his sermons. His teachings provide solutions to life's challenges and encourage others to follow the path of righteousness. For those unable to attend his sessions in person, his sermons are widely available online. However, this recent misuse of his identity through AI has alarmed many of his followers.

In response, Premanand Maharaj's disciples have issued a public appeal via social media, informing his followers about the fraudulent use of AI to mimic his voice. They clarified that the Maharaj is not involved in any product promotions, and these activities are entirely fabricated using AI technology. They urged the public to stay cautious and not fall for these fake promotions.