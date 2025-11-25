FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Who is Prema Wang Thongdok? Arunachal woman who was harassed by Chinese authorities at Shanghai Airport for 18 hours; rejected her Indian passport

A UK-based Indian woman from Arunachal Pradesh has alleged that she was detained for nearly 18 hours at Shanghai Pudong International Airport after Chinese immigration officers refused to recognize her Indian passport, declaring it 'invalid' and 'mocked' her Indian citizenship.

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Nov 25, 2025, 04:34 PM IST

A UK-based Indian woman from Arunachal Pradesh has alleged that she was detained for nearly 18 hours at Shanghai Pudong International Airport after Chinese immigration officers refused to recognise her Indian passport, declaring it 'invalid' and 'mocked' her Indian citizenship. 

Prema Thongdok claimed that Chinese immigration officials at Shanghai Pudong Airport declared her Indian passport invalid and claimed that hr birthplace Arunachal Pradesh is in China, and not in India.

Who is Prema (Pem) Wang Thongdok?

Prema (or Pem) Wang Thongdok, a woman in her 30s and works as a financial adviser in the United Kingdom. She is originally from Rupa in the West Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh and has been living in the UK for the past 14 years. 

Prema said that she was travelling from London to Japan on November 21, 2025, However, she was stopped during a three-hour layover in Shanghai. At the Shangha airport, she was told at the counter that her Indian passport could not be accepted since China considers Arunachal Pradesh as part of its territory. She also alleged "humiliating, questionable behaviour" from the staff of China Eastern Airlines.

"When I tried to question them and ask them what the issue was, they said, 'Arunachal is not part of India' and started mocking and laughing and saying things like 'you should apply for the Chinese passport, you're Chinese, you're not Indian," Thongdok told ANI

Thongdok said she was prevented from boarding her connecting flight and pressured to buy a new ticket on China Eastern Airlines. After the Indian Consulate stepped in, she was allowed to depart Shanghai later that night. 

"I called up the Shanghai and Beijing Indian embassies and within an hour, the Indian officials came to the airport, got me some food and spoke through the issues with them and helped me get out of the country. A very long ordeal, 18 hours, but glad that I'm out of there. I had my Indian passport which is a valid document...," she told to ANI.

