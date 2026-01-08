FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Who is Pratik Jain? I-PAC chief, political strategist, ITC cell head of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's TMC, raided by ED due to...

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday conducted searches at the office of political consultancy firm I-PAC and the home of its director Pratik Jain in Kolkata. Who is Pratik Jain?

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Jan 08, 2026, 03:15 PM IST

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday conducted searches at the office of political consultancy firm I-PAC and the home of its director Pratik Jain in Kolkata as part of a money laundering probe into an alleged multi-crore rupee coal pilferage scam, as per reports. The drama intensified when CM Mamata Banerjee rushed to the residence of Pratik Jain amid the ED raids.

Who is Pratik Jain?

Pratik Jain is the co-founder and Director of influential political consultancy firm, I-PAC (Indian Political Action Committee). Jain, an IIT Bombay graduate, is known for his election strategies, data analysis, and governance outreach programmes. I-PAC is known to advise political parties, including Trinamool Congress in West Bengal. He is also the IT cell head of TMC.

Mamata Banerjee's BIG allegations

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has made allegations on ED officials, that they are attempting to seize TMC’s hard disks, internal documents and sensitive organisational data during a search operation at the residence of I-PAC chief Prateek Jain in Kolkata. She said, “They have raided the residence of our IT chief. They were confiscating my party’s documents and hard disks, which has details about our candidates for the assembly polls. I have brought those back,” Banerjee told reporters.

She also made allegations on Home Minister Amit Shah and said that ED searchers are an act of intimidation. She said, “This is not law enforcement, this is political vendetta. The home minister is behaving like the nastiest home minister, not someone who protects the country.”

    Advertisement