Nirmala Sitharaman is married to economist Parakala Prabhakar and the couple has a daughter named- Parakala Vangamayi who is married to Pratik Doshi.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2025, earlier today, i.e., February 1. Underscoring key priorities such as - economic growth, inclusive development, supporting industries, and enhancing household sentiments- the Union Finance Minister presented her eighth consecutive budget.

A key highlight of this year's budget is that under the new tax regime, no tax will be payable till Rs 12 lakhs of annual income.

Hailing from Tamil Nadu, Nirmala Sitharaman is India's second female finance minister after Indira Gandhi (1969-70). Sitharaman has also held the Defence Ministry portfolio previously.

Born on August 18, 1959, in Tamil Nadu's Madurai, Nirmala Sitharaman pursued a master's degree in Economics from Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University- one of the top-ranked colleges in India. Stepping into the realms of politics, she joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and in 2017, she became the first female defence minister of India, defying various pre-conceived notions.

Nirmala Sitharaman is married to economist Parakala Prabhakar and the couple has a daughter named- Parakala Vangamayi who is married to Pratik Doshi, a PMO official.

Who is Pratik Doshi?

Pratik Doshi, an alumnus of Singapore Management University, married Parakala Vangamayi in 2023. As per a report by Times of India, Doshi is a PMO (Prime Minister's Office) official and holds key positions in the office.

Serving as an Officer on Special Duty (OSD), Doshi oversees research and strategy within the PMO. He started his tenure in 2014, with the beginning of the first term of PM Narendra Modi-led government.

Pratik Doshi has been playing a pivotal role in shaping key policies and strategies in the PMO.