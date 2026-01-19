FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Who is Prateek Yadav? Mulayam Yadav's son announces divorce from wife Aparna Yadav; know his education, net worth and more

Prateek and Aparna got engaged in 2011 and married in 2012. Several high-profile figures including Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Anil Ambani attended their wedding. The two were in a relationship for ten years before getting married and had known each other since their school days.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jan 19, 2026, 05:53 PM IST

Who is Prateek Yadav? Mulayam Yadav's son announces divorce from wife Aparna Yadav; know his education, net worth and more
TRENDING NOW

Prateek Yadav, the younger son of Mulayam Singh Yadav, hit headlines after he announced his divorce from his wife, Aparna Yadav. Taking to Instagram, he accused his wife of being selfish and responsible for disrupting his family life, in a strongly worded post. 

"I am going to divorce this selfish woman as soon as possible. She ruined my family ties. All she wants to become is famous and influential. Right now, i am very bad mental health condition and she doesn't bother. Because it's only herself she bothers about. I have never seen such a bad soul, and i was unfortunate to get married to her," Prateek's Instagram post read. 

Prateek and Aparna got engaged in 2011 and married in 2012. Several high-profile figures including Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Anil Ambani attended their wedding.  The two were in a relationship for ten years before getting married and had known each other since their school days.

Who is Prateek Yadav?

Son of Mulayam Singh Yadav and his second wife Sadhna Gupta, Prateek is the stepbrother of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. He kept away himself from electoral politics, and widely known for his business interests and high-profile personal life. As per reports, he holds an MBA from Leeds University in the United Kingdom, and is the founder of Iron Core Fit, a high-end gym in Lucknow. He is actively involved in animal rights through the Jeevaashraya Foundation. 

As a child at school in Dehradun, he suffered from pneumonia; the resulting steroid treatments caused his weight to balloon to 103 kg by age 11. Motivated by his father, who challenged him to lose weight, Prateek eventually transformed his physique, dropping to 67 kg and becoming a competitive bodybuilder. 
 
He met Aparna Yadav at a birthday party in 2001 while in high school. Prateek famously asked for her email address to stay in touch via Yahoo Messenger, leading to years of letters and phone calls. The marriage eventually saw political divergence, as Aparna joined the BJP in 2022, a move Prateek has recently claimed "ruined his family ties". For the unversed, Aparna Yadav has been active in public life and has contested elections in the past. The couple has a daughter.  
 
Prateek Yadav's net worth

Prateek leads luxurious life, owning luxury fleet of cars including Lamborghini Huracán and Porsche Panamera among others. His personal assets are estimated between Rs 5.5 crore and Rs 8 crore, though some reports cite his gross movable and immovable assets at over Rs 19 crore before factoring in substantial liabilities.  He owns significant commercial and residential properties in Lucknow, including a commercial building valued at roughly Rs 2.5 crore and two houses estimated at Rs 3.2 crore.
His annual income is reported to be around Rs 1.5 crore.The couple's combined net worth has been estimated at approximately Rs 23 crore in various filings, with recent 2026 reports. 

