According to Sankar, his wife had been in a relationship with Anoop Kuttysankaran for over six months. He claimed that Anoop’s wife provided him with messages and hotel booking details as proof of the affair.

Prasanna Sankar, co-founder of a US-based HR company valued at $10 billion, has accused his wife, Dhivya Sashidhar, of filing false cases against him during their divorce battle. Sankar, who is currently in India, claimed on social media that Dhivya accused him of rape and child kidnapping after he found out about her alleged affair.

According to Sankar, his wife had been in a relationship with Anoop Kuttysankaran for over six months. He claimed that Anoop’s wife provided him with messages and hotel booking details as proof of the affair. “Me and my wife, Dhivya, were married for 10 years and have a 9-year-old son. Our marriage broke down after I discovered her affair,” he posted on X.

My name is Prasanna, who previously founded Rippling (worth $10B); I'm going through a divorce. I'm now on the run from the Chennai police hiding outside of Tamil Nadu. This is my story. — Prasanna S (@myprasanna) March 23, 2025

Sankar alleged that Dhivya filed for divorce in the US to secure a larger financial settlement. He claimed she falsely accused him of domestic violence, rape, and distributing explicit content, but police investigations cleared him.

He further accused Dhivya of abducting their son to the US to strengthen her divorce case. Sankar said he filed an international child abduction case, and a US judge ruled in his favour, ordering the child’s return.

Later, the couple reached an agreement to share custody and settle in Chennai. As part of the settlement, Sankar agreed to pay Rs 9 crore and Rs 4.3 lakh per month as alimony and maintenance. Dhivya was required to deposit their child’s passport in a common locker, but Sankar claimed she refused and instead planned to file for divorce again in the US.

When Sankar refused to return their son until the passport was secured, Dhivya allegedly filed a kidnapping complaint. He stated that police tracked him and searched multiple locations.

Sankar now plans to take legal action against the alleged harassment. Dhivya has not yet responded to his claims.