Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assigned the Ministry of Education to senior Union Minister Prahlad Joshi. Details here.

After Dharmendra Pradhan resigned following prolonged student protests, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assigned charge of the Ministry of Education to Union Minister Prahlad Joshi, reports suggest. President Droupadi Murmu directed Joshi to assume charge. A member of Parliament from Dharwad in Karnataka, Joshi is at present the Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and New and Renewable Energy (MNRE).

Dharmendra Pradhan tendered his resignation hours before the third round of talks between the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and the Union government. Pradhan's resignation was the primary demand of the protesters who have been protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar for more than a month.

Prahlad Joshi: Political Journey

An MP representing the Dharwad Lok Sabha constituency since 2004, Joshi joined the Narendra Modi government in 2019 as the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, the Minister of Coal and the Minister of Mines, and remained in that office till 2024. Joshi joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in his early days. However, he hit the headlines when he organised a movement to hoist the Flag of India at the Idagah Maidan, Hubli, Karnataka, in 1999. He stands vindicated as, in its recent order, the Supreme Court of India upheld the Karnataka High Court order restoring the ownership of the said maidan to the Hubli-Dharwad Municipal Corporation.

Having been groomed in the RSS, Prahalad Joshi led the "Save Kashmir Movement" and got himself established as a known figure in the state. He joined the BJP, rose through its ranks, and became the president of its Dharwad district unit. PM Modi appointed Joshi as the Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and the Minister of New and Renewable Energy in June 2024.