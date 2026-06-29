Who is Pradeep Kurulkar? Ex-DRDO official accused in Pakistan's alleged ISI honey-trap case involving BrahMos, Agni-6

Pradeep Kurulkar, ex-Director of DRDO’s Research and Development Establishment (Engineers) came under the scrutiny after allegations regarding providing sensitive and confidential information to a woman claimed to be a Pakistani intelligence operative.

Pradeep Kurulkar, ex-Director of DRDO’s Research and Development Establishment (Engineers) came under the scrutiny after allegations regarding providing sensitive and confidential information to a woman claimed to be a Pakistani intelligence operative.

Charges against scientist, denied bail

On June 18, a special court in Pune levelled charges against former 62-year-old Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) scientist, in a honey-trap espionage case. The case trial will start in July. On April, 15, 2026 the Bombay High Court refused bail and discharge applicarions of the ex-scientist observing that he shared confidential information during intimate chats.

The accused has claimed that the information alleged to have been provided to the alleged Pakistani intelligence operative is already in the public domain.

Kurulkar’s counsel, Rhishikesh Ganu, said the prosecution must file an application under CrPC section 294 along with a list of documents in connection with the case. “Defence will file its reply. Trial will commence after completion of initial formal stages,” Ganu said. Senior lawyer Ujjwala Pawar has been appointed the special public prosecutor for this case.

What is the espionage case?

Kurulkar was arrested by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on May 3, 2023, with charges against him under sections of the Official Secrets Act (OSA). More than a month after his arrest, the ATS on June 30, 2023, had submitted a 1837-page chargesheet against the then scientist for his alleged wrongful communication to a female Pakistani Intelligence Operative (PIO) named ‘Zara Dasgupta’. Few days later, Kurulkar was suspended from his post.

According to the ATS, after it received information regarding Kurulkar allegedly contacting a womab Pakistani operative, the DRDO officials immediately seized all electronic devices used by him, including cell phones, a laptop and desktop hard disks “on February 24, 2023” for forensic investigation.

The high-profile case was filed after a complaint lodged by the defence research establishment.

What was the conservation about?

The WhatsApp chat between Pradeep Kurulkar and the woman Pakistani operative were as follows:

Woman: “BrahMos was also your invention, babe. The dangerous one.”

Pradeep Kurulkar: “I have initial design report, some 184 A4 pages, on all BrahMos versions.”

She also asked him where India’s Agni-6 missile project had reached and if he was working on it.

Pradeep Kurulkar: “Still some time for it.”

In the next few months, the chats also covered Rafale fighter jets, Meteor missile, UCAVs (Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicles), drone projects and BrahMos exports to the Philippines. According to Maharashtra ATS, Kurulkar is accused of sharing secret information about some of India’s most strategic military programmes with a woman who is suspected to be a Pakistani intelligence operative.