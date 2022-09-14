Who is Pinky Irani, aide of conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who joined Delhi Police’s probe against him?

Sukesh Chandrasekhar with Jacqueline Fernandez (File photo)

Delhi Police commences a fresh round of questioning in the fraud case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, summoning Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez for another round of questioning regarding the same on Wednesday.

Not just Fernandez, but a close aide of the conman has also been summoned by the Delhi Police to deepen their probe into the money laundering and fraud case. Pinky Irani, who is an aide of Sukesh Chandrasekhar, has joined the Delhi Police probe against him.

Pinky Irani, who had apparently introduced Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, arrived at the office of the Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police on Wednesday after being summoned in connection with the Rs 200 crore money laundering case.

Who is Pinky Irani?

According to media reports, Pinky Irani is a friend of conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar and had apparently introduced him to Jacqueline Fernandez years ago. Now, Irani has been summoned by the Economic Offenses Wing of Delhi to join the investigation.

The EOW of Delhi Police has also summoned Jacqueline Fernandez for questioning today in relation to the money laundering case. It has also been reported that they have prepared a list of questions to be answered by Jacqueline.

Further, it is expected that Pinky Irani will be a crucial part of the investigation in the fraud case, considering her relations with both Chandrasekhar and Fernandez. More details regarding her meeting at the EOW office today will be released later.

Irani had apparently helped Sukesh to contact Jacqueline Fernandez as she knew both of them. According to sources, Pinky and Jacqueline might be confronted during questioning to get more clarity in the case.

Jacqueline has been communicated that her investigation might stretch for a couple of days or back to back and hence told to plan her stay in Delhi accordingly. Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) named Jacqueline in their charge sheet in the money laundering case that involves Sukesh.

The Delhi Police has also said that the long list of questions prepared for the actress has been based on her relationship with Sukesh and the gifts she got from him. She will also be quizzed on how many times she had met or contacted Sukesh over the phone during that period.

Chandrashekhar has been accused of extorting Rs 200 crore when he was lodged in Rohini jail, from Aditi Singh, the wife of jailed former Ranbaxy owner Shivinder Singh, while posing as an official of the union law ministry and the PMO, on the pretext of getting her husband out on bail.

(With ANI inputs)

