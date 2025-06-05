Pinaki Misra, 65, was previously married to Sangeeta Misra, with whom he has two children.

Mahua Moitra, Trinamool Congress MP, has married Biju Janata Dal leader Pinaki Misra in a discreet ceremony held in Germany, reports suggest. However, no official statement has been issued by either of them. Moitra was earlier married to Danish financier Lars Brorson, whom she later divorced. Moitra is a two-time Lok Sabha member from Krishnanagar in West Bengal and is known for her speeches in the lower house of Parliament.

Who is Pinaki Misra?

Pinaki Misra is a Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader and the former MP from Odisha's Puri Constituency. He was first elected to the Parliament in 1996. He was born in Puri in 1959. Misra is a senior advocate in the Supreme Court. The 65-year-old was previously married to Sangeeta Misra, with whom he has two children. He completed his graduation in History from St. Stephen's College and LL.B. from the Faculty of Law, University of Delhi.

Misra began his political career with the Congress, winning the Puri seat in 1996. He later joined the BJD and has since been elected multiple times to Parliament. As a senior advocate, he has argued cases in nearly all High Courts and major tribunals across India. Misra contested the Puri Lok Sabha seat in 2019 and defeated Sambit Patra of the BJP by 11,700 votes. He Misra represented the Lok Sabha for three consecutive terms -- 2009, 2014, 2019.

Moreover, Moitra was an investment banker at JPMorgan Chase before entering politics. Moitra was disqualified and expelled from the Lok Sabha in December 2023 following a recommendation of the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee in a cash-for-query case for sharing her login and password of the NIC portal. The 50-year-old hails from a Bengali Hindu Brahmin family. Moitra graduated in economics and mathematics in 1998 from Mount Holyoke College in South Hadley in Massachusetts, US.