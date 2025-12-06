FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Who is Pieter Elbers? IndiGo CEO in spotlight amid mass flight cancellations and delays

The unprecedented IndiGo crisis continued to impact passengers across the country on Saturday as more than 500 flights were cancelled, with the Kempegowda International Airport, which serves Bengaluru, being the worst-affected.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Dec 06, 2025, 08:32 PM IST

Who is Pieter Elbers? IndiGo CEO in spotlight amid mass flight cancellations and delays
IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers.
IndiGo has dominated headlines for the past several days as India's largest airline faces its worst operational crisis in its 20-year history. Countless passengers were stranded across the country as the airline cancelled or delayed thousands of flights due to a number of operational disruptions triggered by new government norms on duty hours of pilots. Amid the chaos, the government is considering seeking the removal of IndiGo chief executive officer (CEO) Pieter Elbers, according to a report by NDTV. But, who is Pieter Elbers and what has his journey in the aviation sector been like? Let us tell you in brief.

A look at Elbers' career

Pieter Elbers, born in the Netherlands, is a seasoned aviation executive with more than 30 years of experience. He has served as the CEO of IndiGo since September 2022. Before he joined the Indian airline, Elbers spent much of his career at KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, starting from Manager of Aircraft Loading in 1992 to being appointed Chief Operating Officer (COO) in 2011 and eventually President and CEO in 2014. He also served as an executive in the Air France-KLM Group. Elbers holds a Bachelor’s degree in Logistics Management and a Master’s degree in Business Economics. He currently serves on the IATA Board of Governors and was elected its chair in June last year.

IndiGo crisis continues

The unprecedented IndiGo crisis continued to impact passengers across the country on Saturday as more than 500 flights were cancelled, with the Kempegowda International Airport, which serves Bengaluru, being the worst-affected. In view of the situation, the Civil Aviation Ministry has taken several steps, including capping of airfares to prevent exploitation of passengers. It has also asked IndiGo to process refunds by tomorrow and deliver baggage to passengers within 48 hours. "Oversight mechanisms have been reinforced to guarantee proper facilitation for senior citizens, differently-abled passengers, students, patients, and all those requiring urgent travel," the ministry said in a statement.

