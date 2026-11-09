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Who is Paresh Ram Das? TMC MLA arrested at Kolkata airport in rape case

Trinamool Congress MLA Paresh Ram Das was arrested at Kolkata airport while travelling to Mumbai. Know more about it.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Nov 09, 2026, 08:08 PM IST

Who is Paresh Ram Das? TMC MLA arrested at Kolkata airport in rape case
Trinamool Congress MLA Paresh Ram Das arrested while heading to Mumbai. (Pic Credits: X)
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All India Trinamool Congress (Mamata) MLA Paresh Ram Das was arrested by police at Kolkata airport on Monday, while he was heading to Mumbai. The legislator, who represents the Canning Paschim Assembly constituency in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, was arrested in connection with rape, extortion, and other criminal cases.

Who is Paresh Ram Das?

He is a Trinamool Congress (Mamata faction) legislator from the Canning Paschim (SC) Assembly constituency in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. He won the seat in the 2026 Assembly Elections and secured over 1 lakh votes. According to his election affidavit, Das is a graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) degree from Sunrise University, which he completed in 2015.

What criminal cases are pending against Paresh Ram Das?

As per his affidavit, he has nine criminal cases pending against him, which were registered at Canning police station in 2009. These cases include allegations of rioting, criminal intimidation, theft, extortion, among others. Some of the charges listed include offences under Sections 307, 326, 379, 384 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code.

Why was Paresh Ram Das arrested?

After several cases were registered against him, the CID summoned him twice for questioning, and he even appeared before the probe agency once. But he was reportedly not responding properly to the CID's summons and was not traceable by the last week of October.

According to the police, Das was tracked by a special team from Baruipur Police, who had been absconding for some time. He was preparing to board a flight to Mumbai when the police team apprehended him on Monday evening.

Now, Das is reportedly taken to Baruipur in South 24 Parganas district and is scheduled to be produced before a court on Tuesday, November 10.

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