Who is Papalpreet Singh, Khalistani fugitive Amritpal Singh’s mentor arrested by Punjab Police? File photo: Papalpreet Singh (R)

Radical preacher and Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh's close aide Papalpreet Singh has been arrested by Punjab Police from Kathunangal area in Amritsar district. He has been arrested under the National Security Act (NSA). He was on the run with Amritpal after police began its crackdown on the Waris Punjab De chief and his aides on March 18.

But who is Papalpreet Singh?

Papalpreet is the main associate of Amritpal Singh. He is considered to be Amritpal's mentor. He has allegedly been in contact with Pakistan's ISI and was also arrested for the same in 2015. Papalpreet calls himself a video journalist. He reportedly runs a pro-Khalistan website.

His arrest comes days after a CCTV footage surfaced on social media in which he could be seen at a 'dera' (place for religious congregation) in a village in Hoshiarpur. Last month, several pictures of Amritpal and Papalpreet surfaced on social media. In one such footage, both of them could be seen wearing masks while roaming around a street in Delhi. A picture of them looking relaxed and Amritpal holding a beverage can was also seen.

On March 18, Punjab Police launched a crackdown against Waris Punjab De chief, Amritpal and his aides. The police had been conducting searches at many places to nab the duo. It is believed that both Papalpreet and Amritpal could have separated in Hoshiarpur following the police chase of their vehicle.

He and his associates have been booked under several criminal cases related to spreading disharmony among classes, attempt to murder, attack on police personnel and creating obstructions in the lawful discharge of duty by public servants.

READ | Home Minister Amit Shah’s Arunachal visit draws sharp reaction from China