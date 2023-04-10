Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Who is Papalpreet Singh, Khalistani fugitive Amritpal Singh’s mentor arrested by Punjab Police?

Papalpreet has been arrested in a Punjab Police operation that also involved its counter-intelligence wing.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 10, 2023, 05:59 PM IST

Who is Papalpreet Singh, Khalistani fugitive Amritpal Singh’s mentor arrested by Punjab Police?
Who is Papalpreet Singh, Khalistani fugitive Amritpal Singh’s mentor arrested by Punjab Police? File photo: Papalpreet Singh (R)

Radical preacher and Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh's close aide Papalpreet Singh has been arrested by Punjab Police from Kathunangal area in Amritsar district. He has been arrested under the National Security Act (NSA). He was on the run with Amritpal after police began its crackdown on the Waris Punjab De chief and his aides on March 18.
But who is Papalpreet Singh?

Papalpreet is the main associate of Amritpal Singh. He is considered to be Amritpal's mentor. He has allegedly been in contact with Pakistan's ISI and was also arrested for the same in 2015. Papalpreet calls himself a video journalist. He reportedly runs a pro-Khalistan website.

His arrest comes days after a CCTV footage surfaced on social media in which he could be seen at a 'dera' (place for religious congregation) in a village in Hoshiarpur. Last month, several pictures of Amritpal and Papalpreet surfaced on social media. In one such footage, both of them could be seen wearing masks while roaming around a street in Delhi. A picture of them looking relaxed and Amritpal holding a beverage can was also seen.

On March 18, Punjab Police launched a crackdown against Waris Punjab De chief, Amritpal and his aides. The police had been conducting searches at many places to nab the duo. It is believed that both Papalpreet and Amritpal could have separated in Hoshiarpur following the police chase of their vehicle.

He and his associates have been booked under several criminal cases related to spreading disharmony among classes, attempt to murder, attack on police personnel and creating obstructions in the lawful discharge of duty by public servants.

READ | Home Minister Amit Shah’s Arunachal visit draws sharp reaction from China

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Shraddha Kapoor gives glimpse of lavish dinner spread from NMACC gala, shares her look in exquisite Paithani saree
Happy Birthday Robert Downey Jr.: Sherlock Holmes, Chaplin, actor's 5 must-watch films apart from Avengers
Sobhita Dhulipala reveals her mom got upset at her sister's 'North meets South shaadi', shares photos
Amid wedding rumours with Raghav Chadha, check out Parineeti Chopra's 5 outfits that you would want to have
Can coffee consumption be beneficial for your health? Here's how much you should drink daily
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IPL 2023: Rahul Tripathi, Mayank Markande guide Sunrisers Hyderabad to 8-wicket win over Punjab Kings
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.