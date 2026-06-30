Who is Pabitra Margherita? Union Minister likely to represent India at Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's funeral

Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita is expected to represent India at the funeral of Iran's former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran.

Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita is expected to represent India at the funeral of Iran's former Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in Tehran later this week.

According to sources familiar with the matter, Bihar Governor Lt Gen (Retd) Syed Ata Hasnain is also likely to be part of the Indian delegation. The funeral ceremony is scheduled to take place on July 4 in Tehran.

Who is Pabitra Margherita?

Pabitra Margherita is a first-term Rajya Sabha MP from Assam and has been serving as the Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles since June 2024 in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

Born on October 13, 1974, in Margherita town in Assam, he completed his schooling there before earning a diploma in Textile Technology from the Assam Textile Institute in Guwahati.

Before entering politics, Margherita built a career in media and culture. Between 1998 and 2005, he served as the chief editor of the Assamese monthly magazines Maya and Sa Re Ga Ma. He also produced more than 20 Assamese short films and documentaries and over 100 Assamese folk and contemporary songs.

Political Journey

Margherita entered politics in 2014 and later held several important positions in the Assam government. He served as the Member Secretary of the Assam Advisory Committee for Students and Youth Welfare and later as Political Secretary to the Chief Minister.

From 2017 to 2021, he chaired Jyoti Chitraban Film Studio, where he worked to promote Assamese cinema and culture.

In April 2022, he was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Assam. Following the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he was inducted into the Union Council of Ministers and assumed charge as Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles on June 11, 2024.

Margherita is married to Assamese artist Dr Gayatri Mahanta, and the couple has three children.

India likely to send official delegation

According to reports, Iran has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the funeral ceremonies. While the Prime Minister is not expected to travel, India is likely to be represented by an official delegation led by Pabitra Margherita.

The delegation is expected to attend the ceremonies in Tehran as part of India's diplomatic outreach.

Funeral programme

According to Iranian state media, the funeral ceremonies will span six days across three cities.

The programme will begin with farewell ceremonies in Tehran on July 4 and 5, followed by the main funeral procession in the capital on July 6. Further ceremonies will be held in the holy city of Qom on July 7, before Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is laid to rest in his hometown of Mashhad on July 9.

Several world leaders invited

Iran has reportedly invited leaders from several countries, including China, Russia, Pakistan and Qatar, to attend the funeral. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has already announced that his country will send an official delegation to the ceremony.