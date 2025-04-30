The Pakistani national claimed to have been living in India for the past 17 years. The Indian government has ordered all Pakistani citizens to leave the country after Pahalgam attack.

A Pakistani man in India has claimed that he has been living in the country since 2008 (17 years). The man has been asked to leave India via the Attari border, days after the Pahalgam terror attack. His name is Osama, who claims he has an Indian voter ID, Aadhaar card and ration card. Talking to ANI, he urged the Indian government to reconsider its order. He also claimed that he came to India legally and is currently pursuing his bachelor’s degree. The government directive ordering all Pakistani citizens to leave India has left him distressed, he said. He is now returning to Pakistan via the Attari Border. He originally belongs to Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

"I am currently pursuing my bachelor's degree. I wanted to appear for job interviews after my examinations. I have been staying here for the last 17 years. I appeal to the government to give us some time. I have cast my vote here, I have my ration card...Whatever happened there (Pahalgam) is wrong. I condemn this incident. It is a very shameful act...I have completed my Class 10th and 12th here, what will I do there? What is my future there?" Osama said

“I appeal to the government to give us some time. Some families have been here for the last 20 years,” he added. Osama’s claims about holding an Aadhaar card and voting in India have left people shocked. Check out his video:

