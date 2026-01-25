Who is Omkar Shinde? 27-year-old man arrested in 12 hours for stabbing professor multiple times at Maharashtra’s Malad station over minor dispute

Padma Awards 2026 announced, here is the full list of 'unsung heroes' honoured this year
INDIA
In a chilling case from Maharashtra’s Malad, a professor at NM college in Ville Parle was brutally murdered at a Railway station over minor dispute in a local train. The incident occurred at Malad Railway station on Platform 1 and 2, where the victim, Alok Singh, was stabbed multiple times.
The man who stabbed Alok multiple times is identified as a 27-year-old, Omkar Shinde. The Government Railway Police (GRP) have arrested Omkar Shinde from the Kurar area of the western suburb, within 12 hours of fatal incident. He was caught on CCTV, wearing white shirt and blue jeans. He was captured fleeing across a Foot Over Bridge (FOB) shortly after the attack.
As per reports, an altercation erupted between Omkar and Alok while they were traveling on the same local train. As train approached Malad, their dispute over the protocol of boarding or alighting through the crowded compartment gates, turned violent.
Omkar Shinde allegedly brought out a sharp knife, and stabbed Alok Singh multiple times in the abdomen and vanished into the station crowd. Singh was rushed to the hospital and was declared dead, and his body has been sent to postmortem.
A senior officials has alleged that the multiple stabbing is not merely over minor disputes. He said, “While the argument over getting down from the train is the reported cause, we are investigating if there was any prior enmity or if other factors influenced such a violent outburst," stated a police official.