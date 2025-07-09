Who is Omkar Kavitake? Mumbai doctor who jumped off Atal Setu after brief phone call with mother

Omkar worked at the state-run hospital, Sir JJ Hospital in Mumbai. He was last seen by a motorist on the bridge, who then alerted the police control room.

A doctor of a state-run hospital jumped into the sea from Atal Setu, the country's longest sea bridge between south Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, police said on Tuesday. Identified as Dr Omkar Bhagwan Kavitke, he has been missing since Monday. The search operations have been launched to trace the doctor; however, the reason behind his death is still being investigated.

Mumbai doctor death: What happened?

Police officials at the Atal Setu control room received a call around 9.45 pm, alerted about the Mumbai doctor who jumped into the sea after parking his car on the bridge. The team from the Navi Mumbai police and other search and rescue agencies rushed to the spot. According to officials, he was driving his Honda Amaze when he stopped on the Navi Mumbai-Mumbai stretch of the sea link and crossed over the bridge railing. Police found a car with the doctor's mobile phone in it, he said, adding that CCTV footage confirmed his identity. Minutes before the tragic step, he made a phone call to his mother that he would soon be home for dinner, said the police. The search operations to trace the missing doctor have been underway for more than 24 hours, according to PTI.

Who is Dr Omkar Kavitake?

Omkar is a resident of Kalamboli in Navi Mumbai, who worked at the state-run hospital, Sir JJ Hospital in Mumbai. He was last seen by a motorist on the bridge, who then alerted the police control room. According to his Facebook profile, he was specialised in general surgery, laparoscopic surgery, and proctology. Before JJ Hospital, he served as an ICU resident doctor at Gokuldas Tejpal Hospital. He was a medical officer at the subdistrict hospital in Maharashtra’s Roha. He completed his MBBS from Grant Medical College and Sir Jamshedjee Jeejebhoy Group of Hospitals in 2017.