Who is Nitin Nabin? Son of veteran BJP leader Naveen Kishore Sinha from Bihar, appointed as National Working President of BJP

INDIA
In an official announcement, Nitin Naveen has been appointed as the National Executive President. BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh issued an order that said the appointment was approved by the party’s Parliamentary Board. Nitin Naveen currently serves as a minister in the Bihar government.
“The BJP Parliamentary Board has appointed Shri Nitin Naveen, Minister, Government of Bihar, as the National Executive President of the Bharatiya Janata Party,” the order stated.
Nitin Nabin, 45, is a minister from Bihar, who has been announced as the new national working president of Bharatiya Janata Party.
Nitin Nabin Sinha is an Indian politician and social worker belonging to the Kayastha community. He is the son of veteran BJP leader Naveen Kishore Sinha. He is a four-time MLA from Bankipur.