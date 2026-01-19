FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Who is Nitin Nabin? Five-time Bihar MLA set to become BJP’s next national president

Karnataka DGP Ramachandra Rao breaks silence over viral video showing him in compromising act

'Wonder if Mr. expert of cricket...': Virat Kohli's brother fires fresh shot at Sanjay Manjrekar as star batter's ODI form soars

Noida Authority CEO sacked after techie Yuvraj Mehta's death – What led to IAS M Lokesh’s removal?

Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir revives Islamic rhetoric, raises regional alarm, why is he recasting military identity?

Has Donald Trump raised Greenland issue because he did not get Nobel Peace Prize? What has he told Norwegian PM?

India to face arch-rivals Pakistan twice on THIS date - Here's everything you need to know

Afghanistan: 7 killed, many injured after massive explosion at hotel in Central Kabul

Noida Authority CEO M Lokesh removed after techie's death by drowning; SIT formed to probe case

We Have More Content Than Meaning: Ancient Indian Thoughts on Creator Economy

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Who is Nitin Nabin? Five-time Bihar MLA set to become BJP’s next national president

Who is Nitin Nabin? Five-time Bihar MLA set to become BJP’s next national presid

Karnataka DGP Ramachandra Rao breaks silence over viral video showing him in compromising act

Karnataka DGP Ramachandra Rao breaks silence over viral video showing him in com

'Wonder if Mr. expert of cricket...': Virat Kohli's brother fires fresh shot at Sanjay Manjrekar as star batter's ODI form soars

Virat Kohli's brother fires fresh shot at Sanjay Manjrekar as star batter's ODI

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Kiara Advani in Toxic, Janhvi Kapoor in Peddi, Raghav Juyal in The Paradise, Mrunal Thakur in Dacoit: 10 Bollywood actors set to rule South Indian cinema in 2026

10 Bollywood actors set to rule South Indian cinema in 2026

Meet Aparna Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law, know her education qualifications, net worth, and more

Meet Aparna Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law, know her education qua

Meet Divya Ganesh, Bigg Boss Tamil season 9 winner, wild card entrant who went on to win Rs 50 lakh cash prize, brand-new SUV

Meet Divya Ganesh, Bigg Boss Tamil season 9 winner, wild card entrant who went o

HomeIndia

INDIA

Who is Nitin Nabin? Five-time Bihar MLA set to become BJP’s next national president

Bihar’s Nitin Nabin has emerged as the sole candidate for the Bhartiya Janata Party’s (BJP) president’s post and will be appointed as the BJP national president. His journey has been nothing less than spectacular as he started his journey at 20 and became MLA at 26.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jan 19, 2026, 09:16 PM IST

Who is Nitin Nabin? Five-time Bihar MLA set to become BJP’s next national president
BJP leader Nitin Nabin
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Bihar’s Nitin Nabin has emerged as the sole candidate for the Bhartiya Janata Party’s (BJP) president’s post and will be appointed as the BJP national president, senior BJP leader and returning officer K Laxman announced on Monday. 

Speaking on Nabin's appointment, K Laxman said that 37 sets of nomination papers were filed in favour of the Bihar leader as the BJP national president and all nomination papers were found to be valid. He further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was one of the leaders who proposed Nabin’s candidature for the ruling party’s top post. Many senior BJP leaders including party chief J P Nadda, and Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari were among those who proposed his name. 

Laxman said as per the schedule, the nomination process for the BJP national president was completed between 2 pm and 4 pm on Monday. “In all, 37 sets of nomination papers were received in favour of Shri Nitin Nabin for the post of national president. On scrutiny, all sets of nomination papers were found to be duly filled out in the required format and were valid. Now, after the period of withdrawal, in my capacity of national returning officer, Sangathan Parv, Bharatiya Janata Party, I hereby announce that only one name, that of Shri Nitin Nabin, has been proposed for the post of national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party,” Laxman said in a statement. 

Further giving details of the election process for the post, Laxman said that it started after 30 state presidents were selected out of 36 states, well above the required number for completing a minimum of 50 per cent of the states. He also said the notification of the schedule of events was announced, and the electoral roll was published on January 16. 

Among 37 sets of nomination papers, 36 were from states which bore the signatures of 20 leaders in each set of papers. The other set of nomination papers was proposed by members of the BJP Parliamentary Board, including the prime minister, and 37 MPs. 

Who is Nitin Nabin? 

45-year-old Nitin Nabin was made the BJP’s national working president on December 14, 2025, and after holding the post of national president will be the youngest leader to do so. Currently, senior BJP leader JP Nadda is holding the post as the party’s 12th national president. Amit Shah has also supported his candidature.  

Tracing Nitin Nabin’s political rise 

- Nitin became an MLA at 26 and in less than 20 years, at 45, set to become BJP's national president.  

- A five-term MLA from Bihar’s Bankipur, has served as the state’s PWD minister and maintains a low profile. 

- Nabin started from Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha and rose through the ranks.  

- In 2006, he entered mainstream politics with contesting the Patna West assembly seat when the party put him after his father’s, Navin Kishore Sinha, death, a veteran party leader closely linked with the RSS. 

- To enter politics, Nabin left his studies midway. 

Nabin has been the first BJP national president from Bihar who has been touring various states since becoming the working president. But the challenges for the party are many with a series of elections in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Assam, due in April this year.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Who is Nitin Nabin? Five-time Bihar MLA set to become BJP’s next national president
Who is Nitin Nabin? Five-time Bihar MLA set to become BJP’s next national presid
Karnataka DGP Ramachandra Rao breaks silence over viral video showing him in compromising act
Karnataka DGP Ramachandra Rao breaks silence over viral video showing him in com
'Wonder if Mr. expert of cricket...': Virat Kohli's brother fires fresh shot at Sanjay Manjrekar as star batter's ODI form soars
Virat Kohli's brother fires fresh shot at Sanjay Manjrekar as star batter's ODI
Noida Authority CEO sacked after techie Yuvraj Mehta's death – What led to IAS M Lokesh’s removal?
Noida CEO sacked after techie's death: What led to M Lokesh’s ouster?
Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir revives Islamic rhetoric, raises regional alarm, why is he recasting military identity?
Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir revives Islamic rhetoric, raises regional alarm
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Kiara Advani in Toxic, Janhvi Kapoor in Peddi, Raghav Juyal in The Paradise, Mrunal Thakur in Dacoit: 10 Bollywood actors set to rule South Indian cinema in 2026
10 Bollywood actors set to rule South Indian cinema in 2026
Meet Aparna Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law, know her education qualifications, net worth, and more
Meet Aparna Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law, know her education qua
Meet Divya Ganesh, Bigg Boss Tamil season 9 winner, wild card entrant who went on to win Rs 50 lakh cash prize, brand-new SUV
Meet Divya Ganesh, Bigg Boss Tamil season 9 winner, wild card entrant who went o
Shah Rukh Khan redefines luxury in all-black at Riyadh’s Joy Awards 2026, netizens say 'charming as ever'
Shah Rukh Khan redefines luxury in all-black at Riyadh’s Joy Awards 2026, netize
Maryam Nawaz’s daughter, Mahnoor Safdar, turns heads in Deepika Padukone-inspired silver saree at brother Junaid Safdar’s Lahore reception
Maryam Nawaz’s daughter, Mahnoor Safdar, turns heads in Deepika Padukone-inspire
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement