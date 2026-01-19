Who is Nitin Nabin? Five-time Bihar MLA set to become BJP’s next national president

Bihar’s Nitin Nabin has emerged as the sole candidate for the Bhartiya Janata Party’s (BJP) president’s post and will be appointed as the BJP national president. His journey has been nothing less than spectacular as he started his journey at 20 and became MLA at 26.

Speaking on Nabin's appointment, K Laxman said that 37 sets of nomination papers were filed in favour of the Bihar leader as the BJP national president and all nomination papers were found to be valid. He further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was one of the leaders who proposed Nabin’s candidature for the ruling party’s top post. Many senior BJP leaders including party chief J P Nadda, and Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari were among those who proposed his name.

Laxman said as per the schedule, the nomination process for the BJP national president was completed between 2 pm and 4 pm on Monday. “In all, 37 sets of nomination papers were received in favour of Shri Nitin Nabin for the post of national president. On scrutiny, all sets of nomination papers were found to be duly filled out in the required format and were valid. Now, after the period of withdrawal, in my capacity of national returning officer, Sangathan Parv, Bharatiya Janata Party, I hereby announce that only one name, that of Shri Nitin Nabin, has been proposed for the post of national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party,” Laxman said in a statement.

Further giving details of the election process for the post, Laxman said that it started after 30 state presidents were selected out of 36 states, well above the required number for completing a minimum of 50 per cent of the states. He also said the notification of the schedule of events was announced, and the electoral roll was published on January 16.

Among 37 sets of nomination papers, 36 were from states which bore the signatures of 20 leaders in each set of papers. The other set of nomination papers was proposed by members of the BJP Parliamentary Board, including the prime minister, and 37 MPs.

Who is Nitin Nabin?

45-year-old Nitin Nabin was made the BJP’s national working president on December 14, 2025, and after holding the post of national president will be the youngest leader to do so. Currently, senior BJP leader JP Nadda is holding the post as the party’s 12th national president. Amit Shah has also supported his candidature.

Tracing Nitin Nabin’s political rise

- Nitin became an MLA at 26 and in less than 20 years, at 45, set to become BJP's national president.

- A five-term MLA from Bihar’s Bankipur, has served as the state’s PWD minister and maintains a low profile.

- Nabin started from Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha and rose through the ranks.

- In 2006, he entered mainstream politics with contesting the Patna West assembly seat when the party put him after his father’s, Navin Kishore Sinha, death, a veteran party leader closely linked with the RSS.

- To enter politics, Nabin left his studies midway.

Nabin has been the first BJP national president from Bihar who has been touring various states since becoming the working president. But the challenges for the party are many with a series of elections in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Assam, due in April this year.