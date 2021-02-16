Who is Nikita Jacob? The lawyer-activist booked in Greta Thunberg toolkit case

A day after arresting climate activist Disha Ravi for sharing Greta Thunberg's 'toolkit', Delhi Police on February 15 issued non-bailable warrants against two more activists named Nikita Jacob and Shantanu.

The police claimed that the organization behind the ‘toolkit’ shared by Greta Thunberg, the ‘pro-Khalistani’ Poetic Justice Foundation, had contacted Nikita Jacob to organise a ‘tweetstorm’ ahead of the January 26 violence.

Nikita Jacob has approached the Bombay High Court for protection from arrest for four weeks. Jacob has also asked for a copy of the FIR and has claimed that the Delhi Police came to her house in Mumbai on February 11 with a search warrant and seized gadgets and documents.

Who is Nikita Jacob?

Jacob is a lawyer and is enrolled with the Maharashtra and Goa State Bar Council. She has been practising law since 2015.

An Indian Express report mentioned that Jacob went to school in Panchgani, and studied science in St Xavier’s College in Mumbai before getting a degree in law from ILS Law College in Pune in 2013.

On LinkedIn, Jacob refers to herself as a “first-generation lawyer” with special interest and experience in advisory work, litigation, and alternative dispute resolution in civil laws.

“Social justice is and will always be the need of the hour,” her profile says as she refers to herself as a human rights and environmental activist.

Jacob is a volunteer with Extinction Rebellion, an advocacy group on climate change established in 2018 in the UK, the daily mentioned.