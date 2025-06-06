The Bengaluru Police also detained DNA Entertainment staffers Kiran, Sumanth, and Sunil Mathew have been detained.

The Bengaluru Police on Friday morning arrested Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s marketing head Nikhil Sosale, regarding the stampede incident, which happened during the franchise's maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) win celebrations on Wednesday. The police also arrested Sunil Mathew of the event management company DNA.