Who is Nikhil Gupta, Indian accused by US of plotting to kill Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun?

Headlines

This is what Canada has...: Justin Trudeau after US charges Indian for plotting Sikh separatist's murder

The Goat Life: Prithviraj Sukumaran's much-delayed survival adventure finally gets a release date

Gujarat: 5 dead, 2 hospitalized after consumption of contaminated ayurvedic syrup

Uganda seal T20 World Cup 2024 qualification, Zimbabwe knocked out of race

Not Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, but this 90s superstar was originally considered for Darr; he still regrets losing it

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This is what Canada has...: Justin Trudeau after US charges Indian for plotting Sikh separatist's murder

The Goat Life: Prithviraj Sukumaran's much-delayed survival adventure finally gets a release date

Gujarat: 5 dead, 2 hospitalized after consumption of contaminated ayurvedic syrup

Tips to maintain a vegetable garden

IPL 2024: 5 pacers who could be in high demand at auction

7 reasons to avoid bananas for breakfast

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

Meet 5 times National Awardee actress, has worked in over 110 films, set to make Bollywood debut with Pankaj Tripathi

The Goat Life: Prithviraj Sukumaran's much-delayed survival adventure finally gets a release date

Not Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, but this 90s superstar was originally considered for Darr; he still regrets losing it

HomeIndia

India

Who is Nikhil Gupta, Indian accused by US of plotting to kill Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun?

The 52-year-old Indian national allegedly planned to murder US citizen Pannun in New York City. As a result of the bilateral extradition treaty between the US and the Czech Republic, he was apprehended by Czech authorities on June 30.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 30, 2023, 04:23 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Nikhil Gupta has gained widespread attention due to US accusations that India was involved in an unsuccessful plot to assassinate an unidentified Khalistani separatist, who is believed to be Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. The 52-year-old Indian national allegedly planned to murder US citizen Pannun in New York City.

As a result of the bilateral extradition treaty between the US and the Czech Republic, he was apprehended by Czech authorities on June 30. The US Justice Department charged an Indian man on Wednesday for "his involvement in a failed plan to kill a US citizen of Indian origin in New York".

In the most recent development, Arindam Bagchi, a spokesman for the external affairs ministry, said on Thursday that India is extremely concerned about a case filed in a US court connecting a person to an Indian official.

In response to the US Justice Department's charge of an Indian national suspected of being involved in a foiled assassination attempt in the US, Bagchi stated that this development goes against official policy and is a "matter of concern".

Who is Nikhil Gupta?

Nikhil Gupta, 52, is an Indian national, according to a press release from the US Justice Department. On June 30, he was taken into custody by the Czech authorities in accordance with the bilateral extradition treaty between the US and the Czech Republic.

An Indian government employee who has not been named in the document but is referred to as CC-1 has been working together with others, including Nikhil Gupta, on a plot to assassinate on US soil an attorney and political activist who is a US citizen of Indian origin residing in New York City.

Nikhil Gupta has been described as an associate of CC-1. Gupta mentioned his involvement in international narcotics and weapons trafficking in his communications with CC-1 and others, the document said. Nikhil Gupta was recruited by CC-1 in May 2023 to "orchestrate the assassination", it said.

The document said that Nikhil Gupta contacted an individual whom Gupta believed to be a criminal associate for assistance in contracting a hitman in New York. But both the person and the alleged hitman were employed by the DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration). A subsequent agreement was mentioned in the document.

Nikhil Gupta reportedly gave the alleged hitman private data about the target in June after receiving it. The document referenced the Canadian murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar and claimed that Nikhil Gupta informed the alleged hitman, an undercover agent, that Nijjar was one of many targets.

According to the document, Nikhil Gupta left India for the Czech Republic on or around June 30 and was detained by the police at the US government's request.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Explore great deals on baby walkers exclusively on Amazon

Prashanth Neel calls Prabhas' Salaar clashing with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki 'unpleasant': 'Biggest fear we have...'

Centre to launch first round of auction of critical, strategic minerals today

How switching to a composable DXP will affect security: Contentstack’s team

Give your baby restful sleep with amazing bed sets on Amazon

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE