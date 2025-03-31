Nidhi Tewari, a 2014 batch IFS officer, has been serving in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) for over three years.

Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer Nidhi Tewari has been appointed as the Private Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The government issued an official order on March 29, confirming her appointment with immediate effect. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved her new role, as stated in a memorandum issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).

Nidhi Tewari, a 2014 batch IFS officer, has been serving in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) for over three years. Before this appointment, she worked as a Deputy Secretary in the PMO. She had earlier joined the PMO as an Under Secretary in November 2022 and was promoted to Deputy Secretary in January 2023.

Before Tewari, PM Modi had two Private Secretaries – Hardik Satishchandra Shah and Vivek Kumar.

Who is Nidhi Tewari?

Nidhi Tewari hails from Mahmoorganj in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. She secured the 96th rank in the UPSC Civil Services Examination and initially worked as an Assistant Commissioner (Commercial Tax) in Varanasi during her preparation.

She has also served in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), specifically in the Disarmament and International Security Affairs Division, which reports to National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

As Private Secretary to PM Modi, Tewari will handle important official duties and assist in managing the Prime Minister’s schedule and key communications.

Her appointment marks another milestone in her distinguished career in public service. With her experience in diplomacy and administration, she is expected to play a crucial role in supporting the Prime Minister’s office.