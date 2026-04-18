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Who is Nidhi Mittal? Lenskart founder Peyush Bansal’s wife deactivates X account after old tweets targeting PM Modi, praising Arvind Kejriwal resurface

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Who is Nidhi Mittal? Lenskart founder Peyush Bansal’s wife deactivates X account after old tweets targeting PM Modi, praising Arvind Kejriwal resurface

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Who is Nidhi Mittal? Lenskart founder Peyush Bansal’s wife deactivates X account after old tweets targeting PM Modi, praising Arvind Kejriwal resurface

After Peyush Bansal, his wife has taken over the spotlight from him, after she began trending on social media. This comes after she deactivated her X account following the resurfacing of her old posts criticising PM Modi and praising Arvind Kejriwal. Know more about here.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Apr 18, 2026, 11:05 PM IST

Who is Nidhi Mittal? Lenskart founder Peyush Bansal’s wife deactivates X account after old tweets targeting PM Modi, praising Arvind Kejriwal resurface
Nidhi Mittal is the wife of Lenskart founder, Peyush Bansal
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After Peyush Bansal, founder of Lenskart, found himself at the centre of a controversy, the spotlight has now shifted to his wife, Nidhi Mittal. Yes, you read it right! In the latest development, old posts from her X account resurfaced online, with users claiming they targeted Narendra Modi and certain Hindu organisations. Now, Nidhi's handle has become inaccessible, with some suggesting it may have been deactivated amid the growing backlash.

However, several viral screenshots of her posts dating from  2013 to 2015 are doing the rounds on the internet wherein she is blatantly criticising certain Hindu organisations and the PM Modi-led central government and openly supporting Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), using hashtags like 'Vote 4 Mufflerman' and 'Ek Bihari Feku Par Bhari'.

Take a look

Who is Nidhi Mittal?

Nidhi Mittal is a social impact professional, best known as the wife of Lenskart founder, Peyush Bansal. She has a background in journalism and public health, but her career has largely been associated with social development and healthcare.

She currently serves as the chairperson of the Lenskart Foundation, which primarily focuses on providing free eye check-ups, distributing affordable eyewear, and raising awareness about preventable blindness in India.

Apart from this, Nidhi Mital is also a shareholder in one of India's leading startups, Lenskart. She reportedly holds a notable stake in the company.

On the personal front, she married Peyush Bansal in 2011, and despite being the better half of a high-profile entrepreneur, she has kept her personal life private, unlike her husband, who regularly appears in media and TV shows like Shark Tank India.

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Who is Nidhi Mittal? Lenskart founder Peyush Bansal’s wife deactivates X account after old tweets targeting PM Modi, praising Arvind Kejriwal resurface
Who is Nidhi Mittal? Lenskart founder Peyush Bansal’s wife deactivates X account
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