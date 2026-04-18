Who is Nidhi Mittal? Lenskart founder Peyush Bansal’s wife deactivates X account after old tweets targeting PM Modi, praising Arvind Kejriwal resurface

After Peyush Bansal, his wife has taken over the spotlight from him, after she began trending on social media. This comes after she deactivated her X account following the resurfacing of her old posts criticising PM Modi and praising Arvind Kejriwal. Know more about here.

After Peyush Bansal, founder of Lenskart, found himself at the centre of a controversy, the spotlight has now shifted to his wife, Nidhi Mittal. Yes, you read it right! In the latest development, old posts from her X account resurfaced online, with users claiming they targeted Narendra Modi and certain Hindu organisations. Now, Nidhi's handle has become inaccessible, with some suggesting it may have been deactivated amid the growing backlash.

However, several viral screenshots of her posts dating from 2013 to 2015 are doing the rounds on the internet wherein she is blatantly criticising certain Hindu organisations and the PM Modi-led central government and openly supporting Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), using hashtags like 'Vote 4 Mufflerman' and 'Ek Bihari Feku Par Bhari'.

Take a look

More gems from 'AAPiya' Nidhi Mittal wife of #Lenskart CEO Peyush Bansal's blog and X posts.



'Indian women should marry Pakistani men' like Sania Mirza. as per survey in Shark Tank Anupam Mittal



Mocking Ram, Hindus and praising Terrorists Pakis.@ankitatIIMA pic.twitter.com/LmbIVhU5iZ — AnilKhatri (@anilkhatri005) April 18, 2026

Same Lenskart CEO's wife Nidhi Mittal wrote articles in https://t.co/IemczghU8X on Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik's marriage to inspire other Indians to find Love across Border Praising surveys about Indians r interested to marry Pakistanis.



That's how deep this Rot is !! pic.twitter.com/gBeCKxFjQW — Gourab | | (@gourabsays) April 18, 2026

Things that matter: Crossing the border: https://t.co/J0X5Y33oH2

This nidhi mittal lenskart owner wife

She is pro-Pakistani

Please check her background @NIA_India something anti-india hate and Hindu hate lady doing business in Bharat @AmitShah @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/2TNJBF7tR2 April 18, 2026

Who is Nidhi Mittal?

Nidhi Mittal is a social impact professional, best known as the wife of Lenskart founder, Peyush Bansal. She has a background in journalism and public health, but her career has largely been associated with social development and healthcare.

She currently serves as the chairperson of the Lenskart Foundation, which primarily focuses on providing free eye check-ups, distributing affordable eyewear, and raising awareness about preventable blindness in India.

Apart from this, Nidhi Mital is also a shareholder in one of India's leading startups, Lenskart. She reportedly holds a notable stake in the company.

On the personal front, she married Peyush Bansal in 2011, and despite being the better half of a high-profile entrepreneur, she has kept her personal life private, unlike her husband, who regularly appears in media and TV shows like Shark Tank India.