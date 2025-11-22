Who is Netra Mantena’s mother? She is involved in..., know how world knew about Netra-Vamsi wedding

Netra Mantena’s mother and US billionaire, Rama Raju's wife is Padmaja Mantena. Netra Mantena's wedding festivities have been ongoing in Udaipur in the lavish The Leela Hotel where Donald Trump Jr is staying.

Udaipur wedding news: Netra Mantena’s wedding has become a talking point all over social media and news. Netra Mantena father Rama Raju Mantena is hosting the lavish festivities in Udaipur which will go on till November 23. Netra has kept her life private but her Udaipur wedding is making a buzz all over the internet. Daughter of Orlando-based billionaire Rama Raju (Raju) Mantena, the chairman and CEO of Ingenus Pharmaceuticals, her wedding guests feature global leaders like Donald Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr, pop singer Jennifer Lopez and various other stars.

Who is Rama Raju Mantena?

Rama Raju is the founder of various global healthcare ventures including ICORE Healthcare, Ingenious Pharmaceuticals, and OncoScripts. His businesses are spread across the United States, Switzerland and India, Mantena is a formidable figure in the global pharmaceutical sector. Rama Raju Mantena’s net worth is approximately to be around USD 20 million. The source of this wealth is the hard work in healthcare technology and leadership roles across major organisations.

Who is Netra Mantena’s mother?

Netra Mantena’s mother and US billionaire’s wife is Padmaja Mantena who is largely involved in philanthropic and community initiatives, progressively building the family’s reputation as a leader in healthcare innovation.

How is Netra Mantena celebrating her wedding festivities?

The wedding festivities is set to take place in several luxurious venues in Udaipur, including The Leela Palace, Zenana Mahal, and the island palace on Lake Pichola. The theme of the wedding will have traditional; Rajasthani touch, a fusion of traditional royal with Bollywood-style musical night. An interesting fact about the wedding is that after British actor Oliver Trevena accidentally revealed his invitation on Instagram, it became a news.