Who is Neha Singh Rathore, folk singer who received notice from Kanpur Police over her song? Charge: Promoting enmity

Neha Singh Rathore, the singer famous for 'UP mein ka ba' song, has received a notice from the Kanpur police for allegedly promoting enmity within the society. Rathore had shared a video on social media that appeared to be blaming the Yogi Adityanath government for the Kanpur fire deaths. On Tuesday evening, a team of the Kanpur Police reached her house in Kanpur Dehat and handed her a notice under CrPC Section 160.

The Kanpur police have asked her several questions, including if the video shared on her social media platform was made by her. They also asked if she featured in the video. They have also asked if the social media accounts were hers.

The police have also asked if the views put forth in the video were hers and if she still stands by it. Did she secure any permission from anyone for the videos? Was she aware of the negative impact the video would allegedly have on society? Per the notice, the UP police have warned her of a case if she didn't submit her response to the notice within 3 days.

The notice reads: "This song foments enmity and tension in the society. It is mandatory under law for you to put forth your side. It is requested of you to clarify your stand on the song. If the reply is not satisfactory, a case will be registered under you."

Who is Neha Singh Rathore?

Neha Singh Rathore sings political satire. Her songs have become massively popular on social media. She has thousands of followers on social media. Apart from the UP song, her song on Bihar also went viral.

BJP MP and Bhojpuri singer, Ravi Kishan, had released a song in response to Neha Singh Rathore's song. The title of the song was 'UP me sab ba', which translates into there is everything in Uttar Pradesh.

Neha is a native of Bihar. She did her graduation from Kanpur University. She also sung a song titled Rojgar Deba ki Karba Drams. This translates into: 'Will you provide jobs or indulge in theatrics'.

Neha Singh Rathore is 26 years old. She was born in 1997.

She recently got married. Her husband's name is Himanshu Singh.

She shared the video showing the UP police furnishing the notice to her.