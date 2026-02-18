FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Delhi govt unveils CM Shri School with AI-powered classrooms, upgraded infrastructure, check details here

Salim Khan health update: Salman Khan's father was not critical, ventilator support was precaution, says doctor

RBI Assistant Recruitment 2026 Update: Notification out for 650 vacancies at rbi.org.in, Check last day, criteria, fees and more

Imran Khan Vision Loss: Former jailed Pakistan PM to be shifted to eye hospital? Likely to meet wife Bushra Bibi soon

Who is Neha Singh, Galgotias University professor, displaying 'Chinese' RoboDog? Why BITS alumna in AI Summit controversy?

PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi reveals 'actual hero' behind Pakistan's India boycott U-turn at T20 World Cup 2026

Kiara Advani drops heartfelt tribute to father-in-law Sunil Malhotra: 'You welcomed me with...'

Delhi: Dwarka crash victim's mother rejects teen's father apology, says 'sorry for what? for finishing my life?'

Galgotias University to vacate AI summit premises? Know what is Chinese robot dog controversy link

Rohit Shetty firing case: Accused's 1000km escape from taxi to scooter to trains, police custody extends to February 23

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Delhi govt unveils CM Shri School with AI-powered classrooms, upgraded infrastructure, check details here

Delhi government unveils CM Shri School with AI-powered classrooms

Salim Khan health update: Salman Khan's father was not critical, ventilator support was precaution, says doctor

Salim Khan health update: Salman Khan's father was not critical

RBI Assistant Recruitment 2026 Update: Notification out for 650 vacancies at rbi.org.in, Check last day, criteria, fees and more

RBI Assistant Recruitment 2026: Notification out for 650 vacancies at rbi.org.in

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
The 50: Urvashi Dholakia, Arushi Chawla make wildcard entry, Nikki Tamboli says she hurt by...

The 50: Urvashi Dholakia, Arushi Chawla make wildcard entry, Nikki Tamboli says

Epstein Files: What are Trumpet plants? Sex offender grew them in nursery, emails reveal their shocking effects on victims

Epstein Files: Sex offender grew Trumpet plants in nursery, reveal emails

JEE Main 2026 topper list: Meet Ashi Grewal and other top female performers who scored as high as 99.9 percentile

JEE Main 2026 topper Ashi Grewal & other female performers with 99.9 percentile

HomeIndia

INDIA

Who is Neha Singh, Galgotias University professor, displaying 'Chinese' RoboDog? Why BITS alumna in AI Summit controversy?

Singh joined Galgotias University in August 2023, following tenures at Presidency University, Bangalore and COER Roorkee. She completed her PhD from BITS Pilani, Hyderabad Campus (2020), where she specialised in Computational Geometry and Mesh Generation.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Feb 18, 2026, 01:29 PM IST

Who is Neha Singh, Galgotias University professor, displaying 'Chinese' RoboDog? Why BITS alumna in AI Summit controversy?
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Galgotias University came under scanner over the display of a 'Chinese' RoboDog at the AI Impact Summit, following which it was asked to vacate the Summit expo. However, Galgotias University's Professor Neha Singh, who was seen in a viral video introducing the RoboDog as 'Orion', said she had no information regarding the development.

Who is Neha Singh?

Neha Singh is a faculty member in communications at the School of Management and not teaching, and she clarified while stating that the controversy happened because things may not have been expressed clearly. "I take accountability that perhaps I did not communicate it properly, as it was done with a lot of energy and enthusiasm and very quickly, so I may not have come across as eloquently as I usually do. Also, the intent may not have been properly understood. One important point is regarding the robot dog—we cannot claim that we manufactured it. I have told everyone that we introduced it to our students to inspire them to create something better on their own. Our university contributes to building future leaders by providing cutting-edge technologies in the field of AI, and it will continue to do so," she told PTI.

Regarding whether the government asked us to vacate the expo area, she says, “I do not have any information about that. What I know is that today we are all present here," she added. 

Singh joined Galgotias University in August 2023, following tenures at Presidency University, Bangalore and COER Roorkee. She completed her PhD from BITS Pilani, Hyderabad Campus (2020), where she specialised in Computational Geometry and Mesh Generation. She also holds a Master of Technology (MTech) in Computer Science from ABV-IIITM Gwalior.

Galgotias University controversy linked to AI Summit 2026


The Galgotias University has been accused of displaying a Chinese-made robotic dog as its own invention at the AI Summit 2026, being held in New Delhi. The University faced severe online and offline criticism after a robot allegedly manufactured by a Chinese company was seen at the University display stall. Earlier, amid rising heat over the controversy, the institution issued an official clarification, expressing concern about "propaganda" against the university. The University said that robotic programming is part of its endeavour to teach students to build AI applications, enabling them to develop and deploy real-world skills using globally available tools and resources."We at Galgotias, faculty and students, are deeply pained by the propaganda campaign against our university. We would like to clearly state that the robotic programming is part of our endeavour to make students learn AI programming and develop & deploy real world skills using globally available tools and resources, given developing AI talent is need of an hour," the statement said.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Delhi govt unveils CM Shri School with AI-powered classrooms, upgraded infrastructure, check details here
Delhi government unveils CM Shri School with AI-powered classrooms
Salim Khan health update: Salman Khan's father was not critical, ventilator support was precaution, says doctor
Salim Khan health update: Salman Khan's father was not critical
RBI Assistant Recruitment 2026 Update: Notification out for 650 vacancies at rbi.org.in, Check last day, criteria, fees and more
RBI Assistant Recruitment 2026: Notification out for 650 vacancies at rbi.org.in
Imran Khan Vision Loss: Former jailed Pakistan PM to be shifted to eye hospital? Likely to meet wife Bushra Bibi soon
Imran Khan Vision Loss: Former jailed Pakistan PM to be shifted to eye hospital?
Who is Neha Singh, Galgotias University professor, displaying 'Chinese' RoboDog? Why BITS alumna in AI Summit controversy?
Who is Neha Singh, Galgotias University professor, displaying 'Chinese' RoboDog?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
The 50: Urvashi Dholakia, Arushi Chawla make wildcard entry, Nikki Tamboli says she hurt by...
The 50: Urvashi Dholakia, Arushi Chawla make wildcard entry, Nikki Tamboli says
Epstein Files: What are Trumpet plants? Sex offender grew them in nursery, emails reveal their shocking effects on victims
Epstein Files: Sex offender grew Trumpet plants in nursery, reveal emails
JEE Main 2026 topper list: Meet Ashi Grewal and other top female performers who scored as high as 99.9 percentile
JEE Main 2026 topper Ashi Grewal & other female performers with 99.9 percentile
JEE Main 2026 topper list: Meet Madhav Viradya, Anay Jain & top 5 students who scored perfect 100 percentile
JEE Main 2026 topper list: Meet Madhav Viradya, Anay Jain & top 5 students who s
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda wedding: Couple to follow no phone policy; Check wedding date, venue, guest list
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda wedding: Couple to follow no phone policy
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement