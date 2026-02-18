Who is Neha Singh, Galgotias University professor, displaying 'Chinese' RoboDog? Why BITS alumna in AI Summit controversy?

Singh joined Galgotias University in August 2023, following tenures at Presidency University, Bangalore and COER Roorkee. She completed her PhD from BITS Pilani, Hyderabad Campus (2020), where she specialised in Computational Geometry and Mesh Generation.

Galgotias University came under scanner over the display of a 'Chinese' RoboDog at the AI Impact Summit, following which it was asked to vacate the Summit expo. However, Galgotias University's Professor Neha Singh, who was seen in a viral video introducing the RoboDog as 'Orion', said she had no information regarding the development.

Who is Neha Singh?

Neha Singh is a faculty member in communications at the School of Management and not teaching, and she clarified while stating that the controversy happened because things may not have been expressed clearly. "I take accountability that perhaps I did not communicate it properly, as it was done with a lot of energy and enthusiasm and very quickly, so I may not have come across as eloquently as I usually do. Also, the intent may not have been properly understood. One important point is regarding the robot dog—we cannot claim that we manufactured it. I have told everyone that we introduced it to our students to inspire them to create something better on their own. Our university contributes to building future leaders by providing cutting-edge technologies in the field of AI, and it will continue to do so," she told PTI.

Regarding whether the government asked us to vacate the expo area, she says, “I do not have any information about that. What I know is that today we are all present here," she added.

Singh joined Galgotias University in August 2023, following tenures at Presidency University, Bangalore and COER Roorkee. She completed her PhD from BITS Pilani, Hyderabad Campus (2020), where she specialised in Computational Geometry and Mesh Generation. She also holds a Master of Technology (MTech) in Computer Science from ABV-IIITM Gwalior.

Galgotias University controversy linked to AI Summit 2026



The Galgotias University has been accused of displaying a Chinese-made robotic dog as its own invention at the AI Summit 2026, being held in New Delhi. The University faced severe online and offline criticism after a robot allegedly manufactured by a Chinese company was seen at the University display stall. Earlier, amid rising heat over the controversy, the institution issued an official clarification, expressing concern about "propaganda" against the university. The University said that robotic programming is part of its endeavour to teach students to build AI applications, enabling them to develop and deploy real-world skills using globally available tools and resources."We at Galgotias, faculty and students, are deeply pained by the propaganda campaign against our university. We would like to clearly state that the robotic programming is part of our endeavour to make students learn AI programming and develop & deploy real world skills using globally available tools and resources, given developing AI talent is need of an hour," the statement said.