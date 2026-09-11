Who is Navya Shekhawat? Know about first woman officer to serve as President's Aide-de-camp

Major Navya Shekhawat has made history as the first woman officer from the Indian Army to serve as Aide-de-Camp to President Droupadi Murmu.

Major Navya Shekhawat of the Army Service Corps has taken on a historic role at Rashtrapati Bhavan. She is the first woman officer from the Indian Army to be appointed as Aide-de-Camp (ADC) to President Droupadi Murmu.

As an ADC, Major Shekhawat is part of the team that assists the President during important official events, ceremonies and meetings with senior leaders and foreign dignitaries. Her appointment is being seen as another important step for women officers in the Indian armed forces.

Second Woman to Hold the Position

Major Shekhawat is the second woman overall to become a presidential ADC. Lieutenant Commander Yashasvi Solanki of the Indian Navy was the first woman to take up the position in May 2025.

The President has five ADCs in total. Traditionally, three come from the Army, while one each comes from the Navy and Air Force.

Major Shekhawat's appointment means that the Army has now also seen a woman officer take on this prestigious responsibility.

From Rajasthan to Rashtrapati Bhavan

Major Shekhawat comes from Kerpura village in Rajasthan's Sikar district. She joined the Army after clearing the Combined Defence Services examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission. Her name was included in the CDS (I) 2020 merit list for women selected for the Short Service Commission at the Officers Training Academy.

After completing her training at the Officers Training Academy in Chennai, she was commissioned into the Army Service Corps in 2021. The Army Service Corps plays an important role in keeping military units running. Its work includes managing supplies, transport, logistics and other essential support.

Major Shekhawat reached the rank of Major in around five years and took up her ADC assignment in 2026. Reports said she has been serving at Rashtrapati Bhavan since July.

What Does a President's ADC Do?

Being an ADC is not only about appearing alongside the President at public events. The officers help the President during official programmes, military ceremonies and other important engagements. They also assist with coordination, protocol and communication between Rashtrapati Bhavan and various government and military authorities.

The job requires officers to be disciplined, alert and familiar with formal military and state ceremonies.

Major Shekhawat has also attracted attention after photographs and videos of her accompanying President Murmu appeared online. Her appointment is likely to inspire many young women who want to join the armed forces.

Women's Role in the Army Has Grown

Women have been serving as commissioned officers in the Indian Army through the Short Service Commission route since 1992. Their opportunities have increased significantly over the years. In 2020, the Supreme Court's ruling in the Babita Puniya case opened the way for eligible women Short Service Commission officers to be considered for Permanent Commission on terms similar to their male counterparts.

Permanent Commission has since been made available in several Army branches, including the Army Service Corps. Major Shekhawat's appointment is another sign of this changing landscape. Women officers are increasingly taking on important assignments in the Army, including operational, command and staff positions that were once largely held by men.