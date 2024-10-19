The polling will held on November 13 and the result will be declared on November 23.

BJP has fielded Navya Haridas for the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-elections in Kerala. She will face Congress' Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from the seat. The polling on the seat will held on November 13 and the result will be declared on November 23. But who is Navya Haridas?

Navya Haridas is a mechanical engineer with a B.Tech degree from KMCT Engineering College, Calicut University. The 36-year-old serves as a councillor in the Kozhikode Corporation. She also holds the position of Mahila Morcha State General Secretary in the BJP, according to her Twitter profile.

According to the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), Navya has no criminal cases and owns assets worth Rs 1,29,56,264. She also has a total liability of Rs 1,64,978, as per the organisation. As per the Facebook page, she describes herself as the BJP Parliamentary Party Leader and BJMM State General Secretary.

