Who is 'Narmada Bachao' activist Medha Patkar? Know why her joining Bharat Jodo Yatra sparked political row

Social activist Medha Patkar became the cause of a political row after she joined Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Patkar’s presence on the Congress padyatra did not sit well with the ruling Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP), with several leaders attacking Gandhi.

Ahead of the Gujarat elections 2022, Narmada Bacha activist Medha Patkar decided to walk with Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which is currently passing through Gujarat. After this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a veiled attack on Rahul Gandhi and the activist.

Who is Medha Patkar?

Medha Patkar is a social activist, who is the founder of the Narmada Bachao Andolan. Narmada river is the lifeline of the state of Gujarat, which is why the movement caught a lot of traction, evening becoming a political agenda when it was launched.

The Narmada Bachao movement was being run by Medha Patkar in 1985, while many farmers and fishermen were protesting the construction of the Sardar Sarovar dam on the river, saying that it will disrupt their livelihoods and harm the environment.

BJP has been critical of Medha Patkar’s protest against the construction of the Sardar Sarovar dam, which is one of the biggest developmental projects of Gujarat to date. Patkar has also been accused of trying to ruin the image of Gujarat and its government in the past through her campaign.

What PM Modi said about Medha Patkar?

While slamming Medha Patkar walking alongside Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, PM Modi said during a rally, “A Congress leader was seen taking out a padyatra with a woman who stalled the Narmada dam project for three decades."

The prime minister said that the Narmada dam project has been on a halt for 30 years because of several legal hurdles created by Patkar and her movement. Further, PM Modi accused the social activist of trying to defame Gujarat.

Slamming the Medha Patkar and Congress, PM Modi said, “Ask the Congress when it comes to demanding your vote that you are taking out a padyatra by keeping your hand on the shoulders of those who were against Narmada dam.”

