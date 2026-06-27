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Who is Narendra Mittal? Man linked with Ketan Agarwal, Siya Goyal's families under police probe

Pune Police are interrogating Narendra Mittal, the matchmaker between Ketan Agarwal, Siya Goyal. He arranged the meetings of the two families with the marriage proposal and was part of the discussions.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jun 27, 2026, 04:10 PM IST

Who is Narendra Mittal? Man linked with Ketan Agarwal, Siya Goyal's families under police probe
Narendra Mittal, under police investigation, was the matchmaker in Ketan and Siya's marriage
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In the Ketan Agarwal murder case, a new name has surfaced during police investigation- Narendra Mittal. He is identified as the matchmaker who set up meetings between Ketan Agarwal and Siya Goyel for their wedding. On Saturday, the Pune Police questioned him in connection with the case. 

Ketan Agarwal, a 25-year-old realtor from Maharashtra’s Pune was pushed off a cliff at Pune’s Lohagad Fort on June 18 by his fiancée, Siya Goyal, 19, and her alleged lover, Chetan Chaudhary, 22. 

Who is Narendra Mittal?

The police had interrogated Narendra Mittal on Friday as well. Mittal is the maternal uncle of Ketan’s father, Vishal Agarwal. During the interrogation, Narendra Mittal revealed that the two families were discussing about Ketan and Siya’s marriage in January 2026. Soon, a meeting was arranged between the two families in February 2026 to finalise the discussions regarding the prospects of their marriage.

Ketan Agarwal and his family then visited Siya Goyel’s residence to meet her and after discussions both the families agreed for the marriage and a formal engagement was held at a hotel in Pune. Mittal further told the police that he only introduced the two families and arranged their meeting to share their marriage proposal, CNN-News18.

He also said that none of the families ever imagined that Siya could commit such a crime. “Both Siya and Ketan appeared well-mannered, polite, and respectful", Mittal said.

When the police raised the question regarding Siya’s alleged relationship with Chetan Chaudhary, Mittal denied any knowledge of the matter, further saying that he had known Siya, one of the two accused in the case, since she was a child. The wedding of Ketan Agarwal and Siya Goyel was scheduled for November.

Parents of the prime accused, Siya Goyal, Pravin Goyal and Pooja Goyal, reached the Lonavala police station on Saturday. Ketan Agrawal's fiancee, Siya Goyal and her friend Chetan Chaudhary were arrested on June 23 and are currently in seven-day police custody till June 29 while further investigation continues.

Lonavala Rural Police, investigating the alleged murder of Ketan Agrawal, suspect that the prime accused, Siya Goyal, was unwilling to get married at this stage of her life and was allegedly under family pressure to marry the victim.

Ujjwal Nikam appointed special prosector

Senior advocate and 26/11 prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam has been appointed as the Special Public Prosecutor in the Ketan Agarwal murder case by Maharashtra government. Talking about his new responsibility, the advocate told ANI he accepted the responsibility following a request from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the victim's family.

ANI 20260626144458

(Image: ANI)

Nikam said, "The entire nation has been shaken by this murder. This afternoon, I received a call from Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. He informed me that the Agarwal family had met him and requested that I be appointed as the Special Public Prosecutor in this case. The Chief Minister told me that this poses a challenge for Maharashtra, and he, too, requested that I serve as the Special Public Prosecutor for the matter. I agreed."

 

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